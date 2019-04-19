KKR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score: RCB desperate for a win

IPL 2019, KKR vs RCB Live Cricket Match Score Online: The Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will be desperate for a win after seeing seven defeats in eight outings and will hope to stay afloat in the Indian Premier League 2019 season when they face Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday. KKR are riding low on confidence, having slipped from the second to the sixth spot in the points table with three straight defeats. To make matters worse for the hosts, Andre Russell has suffered an injury scare after being hit on his left shoulder by a bouncer during their practice.

