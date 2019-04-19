KKR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score: RCB desperate for a win

Toggle Menu
IPL 2019, KKR vs RCB Live Cricket Match Score Online: The Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will be desperate for a win after seeing seven defeats in eight outings and will hope to stay afloat in the Indian Premier League 2019 season when they face Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday. KKR are riding low on confidence, having slipped from the second to the sixth spot in the points table with three straight defeats. To make matters worse for the hosts, Andre Russell has suffered an injury scare after being hit on his left shoulder by a bouncer during their practice.

To make the playoffs, KKR need to win at least four of their remaining six matches, of which three are at home. IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and the live Streaming of the today IPL match will be available on Hotstar.

Teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (c), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, Matt Kelly, KC Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (capt), Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, Dale Steyn, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Akshdeep Nath, Prayas Ray Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee.

