IPL 2019, KKR vs MI Preview: Mumbai Indians look to seal playoff berth

When the two captains step out on the field on Sunday (April 28), they will have very differing recent journey to speak of. Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma will be asked to comment on their triumph over Chennai Super Kings, that broke CSK’s winning run at home, while Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik would be probed on their dreadful run. The run that has now seen them lose six straight matches – their last win coming on April 7.

On one hand will be MI looking to book a playoff spot and on the other will be KKR desperately needing a win to stay alive. Sitting sixth in the IPL points table, KKR are now equal to RCB and RR with 8 points each.

MI on the charge

Skipper Rohit Sharma returned to form with his first half-century of the IPL as Mumbai Indians crushed MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Faf du Plessis-less Chennai Super Kings by 46 runs, their biggest defeat at home. A win against KKR at Eden Gardens in Kolkata and MI would be assured of a playoff berth.

Their chances of keeping themselves in the thick of T20 action for a longer period are further boosted by their record against KKR. With a 18-5 head-to-head, MI have beaten KKR in eight straight matches. KKR’s last win over Mumbai had come in the 2015 season of the IPL.

KKR in desperate place

Lost by 7 wickets, lost by 7 wickets, lost by 5 wickets, lost by 10 runs, lost by 9 wickets, lost by 3 wickets. This has been KKR’s fate since their win over Rajasthan Royals on April 7. From a start to the season where they won four in five matches – three of them while batting second – things have gone south

DK led from the front with a career-best 97 not out to set a challenging 176 target for Royals in their most recent outing. But their pacers came a cropper and the visitors secured a thrilling three-wicket win.

Starting at elimination, KKR need everything to come together if they are to break their losing run. Their current run comes as a reminder to the disastrous 2009 season when KKR lost nine in a row, in a 10-match winless run.

For Kolkata, it will be an even more special game as it would be their last home match of the season – so the fans would be hopeful their voices and support makes a difference.

SQUADS:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (c), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, Matt Kelly, KC Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jason Behrendorff, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Anmolpreet Singh, Siddhesh Lad, Ankul Roy, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ben Cutting, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, Rasikh Salam, Barinder Sran, Jayant Yadav, Beuran Hendricks.