IPL 2019: Kolkata Knight Riders post highest total this season, eighth overall

Kolkata Knight Riders posted 232/2 against Mumbai Indians in their final home game of IPL 2019 with Andre Russell scoring a thumping 80 run knock.

Kolkata Knight Riders' Andre Russell raises his bat after scoring fifty runs during the VIVO IPL cricket T20 match against Mumbai Indians in Kolkata
Andre Russell scored an unbeaten 80 run knock against Mumbai Indians. (Source: AP)

Kolkata Knight Riders scored a thumping 232 runs against Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens on Sunday (April 28) for the highest total of the IPL season and eighth biggest overall. Andre Russell scored the lion’s share of the runs that took KKR past the 200-run mark as he remained unbeaten on 80 from 40 balls with six boundaries and eight sixes. Dinesh Karthik was a silent spectator of sorts at the other end as he mustered 15 runs from 7 balls.

At the top of the order, Shubman Gill (76 from 45 balls; six boundaries and four sixes) and Chris Lynn (54 from 29 balls; eight boundaries and two sixes) took responsibility for the early carnage. They put together 96 runs for the opening wicket from 10 overs. Gill and Russell then stitched 62 runs for the second wicket.

Russell who had been asking for an opportunity to play higher up the order was given that chance in the final game at Eden Gardens this season and he didn’t disappoint. He was pivotal in the closing stages of the inning with 55 runs coming from the last three overs and 75 runs from the last five overs.

Hardik Pandya bowled the 16th over and went for 7 runs; Jasprit Bumrah bowled the 17th over and went for 13 runs; Pandya conceded 20 runs in the 18th over; Bumrah went for 15 runs in the penultimate over and Malinga saw the ball head to the boundary multiple times as he was thrashed for 20 runs.

KKR are looking to stay alive in their quest to play the IPL playoffs. A win is a must for them while MI would clinch a playoff spot if they win.

Top 10 highest scores in IPL history:

  1. RCB – 263/5 vs Pune Warriors (2013)
  2. RCB – 248/3 vs Gujarat Lions (2016)
  3. CSK – 246/5 vs Rajasthan Royals (2010)
  4. KKR – 245/6 vs Kings XI Punjab (2018)
  5. CSK – 240/5 vs Kings XI Punjab (2008)
  6. RCB – 235/1 vs Mumbai Indians (2015)
  7. KXIP – 232/2 vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (2011)
  8. KKR – 232/2 vs Mumbai Indians (2019)
  9. DD – 231/4 vs Kings XI Punjab (2011)
  10. KXIP – 231/4 vs Chennai Super Kings (2014)

Highest totals for KKR:

245/6 vs KXIP (2018)

232/2 vs MI (2019)

222/3 vs RCB (2008)

218/4 vs KXIP (2019)

Highest totals vs MI:

235/1 vs RCB (2015)

232/2 vs KKR (2019)

230/3 vs KXIP (2017)

213/6 vs DC (2019)

