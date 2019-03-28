IPL 2019, KKR vs KXIP: ‘This Great game is a leveller,’ Twitterati go after R Ashwin on Andre Russell’s expensive no-ball dismissal

Toggle Menu
Andre Russell was given a reprieve when he was knocked over while in single digits off a no-ball due to the number of fielders inside the inner circle.

Andre Russell’s no-ball dismissal was effectively a turning point as it was only after getting the reprieve that he unleashed himself on the KXIP bowlers. (Image Source: IPL Website)

Kolkata Knight Riders’ decimation of the Kings XI Punjab bowling attack was done in three phases. The first was the initial flurry by openers Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine. After that, Nitish Rana sent the KXIP bowlers on a joyride around Eden Gardens with Robin Uthappa on the other side. Finally, Andre Russell unleashed himself after being bowled off no ball.

KXIP seemed to start well with Chris Gayle showing signs of getting into his flow. His dismissal was a blow but Mayank Agarwal and David Miller kept them in the chase for some time. In the end though, Kings XI Punjab could only manage 190/4, falling behind by 28 runs.

While many on social media expressed admiration for Andre Russell and Nitish Rana’s sheer belligerence, there is also a significant population poking fun at R Ashwin. KXIP were pulling things back pretty well after the dismissal of Rana and had the Russell dismissal not been overturned, the story would have been quite different. The reason for the no-ball was not bowler Mohammed Shami overstepping but because there were three fielders inside the inner circle instead of the minimum requirement of four. Ashwin himself had taken advantage of a rare technicality to dismiss Jos Buttler in KXIP’s previous match against Rajasthan Royals.

Kings XI Punjab next play at home for the first time in the season against the Mumbai Indians on Saturday. Kolkata Knight Riders play Delhi Capitals later in the day at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium.

