IPL 2019, KKR vs KXIP: ‘This Great game is a leveller,’ Twitterati go after R Ashwin on Andre Russell’s expensive no-ball dismissal

Kolkata Knight Riders’ decimation of the Kings XI Punjab bowling attack was done in three phases. The first was the initial flurry by openers Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine. After that, Nitish Rana sent the KXIP bowlers on a joyride around Eden Gardens with Robin Uthappa on the other side. Finally, Andre Russell unleashed himself after being bowled off no ball.

KXIP seemed to start well with Chris Gayle showing signs of getting into his flow. His dismissal was a blow but Mayank Agarwal and David Miller kept them in the chase for some time. In the end though, Kings XI Punjab could only manage 190/4, falling behind by 28 runs.

While many on social media expressed admiration for Andre Russell and Nitish Rana’s sheer belligerence, there is also a significant population poking fun at R Ashwin. KXIP were pulling things back pretty well after the dismissal of Rana and had the Russell dismissal not been overturned, the story would have been quite different. The reason for the no-ball was not bowler Mohammed Shami overstepping but because there were three fielders inside the inner circle instead of the minimum requirement of four. Ashwin himself had taken advantage of a rare technicality to dismiss Jos Buttler in KXIP’s previous match against Rajasthan Royals.

Ashwin this is what you call karma ?? #IPL12 #KKRvsKXIP — Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) 27 March 2019

Congrats @iamsrk ?? Well played KKR. It was a massive score & we tried but it was not our day today, but tomorrow is another day so Chin up @lionsdenkxip Looking forward to our home game at Mohali and some fireworks from #SaddaSquad #SaddaPunjab #KKRvsKXIP #VIVOIPL ?? — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) 27 March 2019

#KKR makes it two in two. Nitish’s form at the top of the order has made this team very formidable. And of course, Russell has been sensational. #KKRvKXIP #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 27 March 2019

Stiff fight out up by Punjab. Moment of carelessness in the field, which gave dangerous Russell a reprieve, cost them the match. No taking away any credit from KKR though. Quite superb — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) 27 March 2019

Acoording to me Andre Russell was the difference between the two side today. There is plenty kings11 can do to do balance the playing 11.Whats ur take guys? #ipl #KKRvsKXIP — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) 27 March 2019

Kings XI Punjab next play at home for the first time in the season against the Mumbai Indians on Saturday. Kolkata Knight Riders play Delhi Capitals later in the day at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium.