IPL 2019 KKR vs KXIP Preview: Kings XI Punjab face Knight Riders amidst R Ashwin’s Mankad moment

All eyes will be on R Ashwin as he leads the Kings XI Punjab against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday. Both the sides have won their first matches and will be playing their second game at the Eden Gardens. However, the spotlight will be on Ashwin after his ‘mankading’ of Jos Buttler which triggered a huge furore. While the dismissal was within the rules of the game several former cricketers pointed it as an act against the spirit of the game. With a debate raging over the runout, it remains to be seen how Ashwin and Co. start afresh in their first away match of the season.

The Two Teams-

Chris Gayle will be one of the dangers that KKR has to be aware off. With a 47-ball 79 againt RR the alarm bells have already started ringing. RR were guilty of feeding Gayle’s strength yesterday by bowling full and just outside off stump, giving him room to hit through the line. They only pushed him back with three short balls in his innings despite the large square boundaries.

However, KKR have an equally destructive weapon among their ranks in Andre Russell. Against SRH, Russell smashed an astonishing 49 from 19 balls to help KKR eke out a stunning victory.

The win saw their star spinner and explosive opener, Sunil Narine, hurt his finger and KKR would hope he is fit in time. After this match, KKR will play four away matches, hence a positive result will benefit them greatly.

Pitch Report-

The surface at Eden Gardens proved to be good for batting in the first match and is expected to be the same. However, spinners will come into action as the tournament goes on. Being an 8 PM start, dew will also play a part.

Squads-

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (c), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, KC Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj.

Kings XI Punjab: R Ashwin (C), Sam Curran, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Moises Henriques, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, Chris Gayle, Andrew Tye, K L Rahul, Ankit Rajpoot, Mandeep Singh, Simran Singh, Mayank Agrawal, Karun Nair, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and David Miller. (with inputs from PTI)