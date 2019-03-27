Toggle Menu
IPL 2019, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab (KKR vs KXIP) Match Highlights: Kolkata Knight Riders comfortably defended a mammoth target of 219 to record their second win of the season.

KKR vs KXIP Match Highlights: Andre Russell smashed 48 runs off 17 balls and took two wickets. (PTI Photo)

  • Kings XI Punjab won the toss and elected to bat first
  • KKR got off to a flier of a start with the second over of the innings going for 25 runs
  • Both openers were dismissed soon after making explosive starts but KKR continued the assault with Robin Uthappa and Nitish Rana
  • The pair put up 110 runs for the fourth wicket with Rana smashing 63 off 34 balls
  • Rana was dismissed in the 15th over and Andre Russell came in
  • The big West Indies all-rounder was cleaned up by Mohammed Shami before he could do any damage but that delivery turned out to be a no-ball due to three fielders being inside the inner circle.
  • Russell went on to cream 48 runs in 17 balls and KKR posted a total of 218/4
  • Chris Gayle got the Punjab chase off to a good start but just as he started to look threatening, he was dismissed by his fellow West Indian Russell
  • Mayank Agarwal and David Miller put up a partnership of 74 for the fifth wicket and kept KXIP’s hopes alive
  • But it was all a bit too much and while Agarwal and Miller both scored half centuries, KKR ended up winning by 28 runs

