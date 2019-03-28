IPL 2019: R Ashwin forgets field restrictions as castled Andre Russell makes KXIP pay

Kings XI Punjab captain R Ashwin, on Wednesday, forgot the field restriction rule that makes it mandatory for a team to have at least four fielders within inside the inner circle. During the 17th over of Kolkata Knight Riders’ innings, Ashwin put only three fielders in the area, prompting the umpire to signal a no-ball as Mohammed Shami cleaned up Andre Russell.

The lucky reprieve for Russell proved too costly for the visitors as the West Indies player, who was batting on 3 off 5 balls at the time, smashed another 45 runs in next 12 balls, to take KKR’s total to 218/4 in 20 overs.

After losing the match by 28 runs, Ashwin, who is at the center of the ongoing ‘Mankad’ debate, took the blame on himself: “We weren’t really focused on the small things and they do cost you big in this format. Yes, we definitely have to look at it next game. I’ll take the blame (for the no-ball incident),” he said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

“I should have had a look at it. At that stage, with the slog on, you hope the fielders are switched on but obviously he (Varun Chakravarthy or Hardus Viljoen) was a debutant,” he added.

Russell, who was adjudged Man of the Match for his performance, thanked the fielder who was outside the 30-yard-circle. “Thanks to that guy who was outside the ring. It’s the new guy, forgot his name. Thank you. When I get bowled, I thought I had missed out but I saw the guys in dugout signalling no-ball and I was like, please God, let it be a no-ball,” he said.

“I did not let it go and capitalised on it,” he added.