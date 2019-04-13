IPL 2019, KKR vs DC: Cricket fraternity hails Shikhar Dhawan for ‘excellent knock’

Delhi Capitals defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets in their Indian Premier League match at Eden Gardens on Friday. Sent into bat, Kolkata Knight Riders scored 178 for seven and then, Delhi Capitals, riding on Shikhar Dhawan’s unbeaten 97, chased down the target in 18.5 overs at the Eden Gardens.

Advertising

Rishabh Pant played a crucial supporting role in the chase, as he stitched a 105-run partnership with Dhawan for the 3rd wicket. The left-handed batsman scored 46 runs before he was dismissed by Nitish Rana.

Crucial for a senior pro like Shikhar to be there till the end to see the game thru.Good win by DC,makes the league more interesting #KKRvsDC — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 12, 2019

Excellent knock from @SDhawan25 with great support from Pant. @ImIshant bowled a top spell too and good to be back with winning ways. May we keep up the momentum. #KKRvDC — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 12, 2019

This win will give @DelhiCapitals a huge morale boost. Such a controlled chase led by @SDhawan25 in the #KKR backyard. #KKRvDC @IPL — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) April 12, 2019

.@RishabPant777: I don’t focus on what the bowlers are thinking. I only focus on what I have to do and how I have to take things into my own hands.#KKRvDC #ThisIsNewDelhi #DelhiCapitals — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 12, 2019

The @DelhiCapitals climb up in the points table after their win today against #KKR pic.twitter.com/ZInil5Tcja — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 12, 2019

Brief scores:

Kolkata Knight Riders: 178/7 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 65, Andre Russell 45; Chris Morris 2/38)

Delhi Capitals: 180/3 in 18.5 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 97 not out, Rishabh Pant 46).