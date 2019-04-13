Toggle Menu
IPL 2019, KKR vs DC: Cricket fraternity hails Shikhar Dhawan for ‘excellent knock’

Delhi Capitals defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets in their Indian Premier League match at Eden Gardens on Friday.

Delhi Capitals’ Shikhar Dhawan rcelebrates against Kolkata Knight Riders. (Source: AP)

Delhi Capitals defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets in their Indian Premier League match at Eden Gardens on Friday. Sent into bat, Kolkata Knight Riders scored 178 for seven and then, Delhi Capitals, riding on Shikhar Dhawan’s unbeaten 97, chased down the target in 18.5 overs at the Eden Gardens.

Rishabh Pant played a crucial supporting role in the chase, as he stitched a 105-run partnership with Dhawan for the 3rd wicket. The left-handed batsman scored 46 runs before he was dismissed by Nitish Rana.

Brief scores:

Kolkata Knight Riders: 178/7 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 65, Andre Russell 45; Chris Morris 2/38)

Delhi Capitals: 180/3 in 18.5 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 97 not out, Rishabh Pant 46).

