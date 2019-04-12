IPL 2019, KKR vs DC: Joe Denly, Carlos Brathwaite make debut for Kolkata; Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine rested

Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday made three changes to their playing XI with Carlos Brathwaite and Joe Denly making their debut along with Lockie Ferguson making his return in place of Sunil Narine, Harry Gurney, and Chris Lynn.

Advertising

Speaking after losing the toss and being asked to bat, KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik said: Last game was a bit of an aberration. “We didn’t expect it would play like that. We have got three changes. Lockie Ferguson, Joe Denly and Carlos Brathwaite come in. Narine, Gurney miss out.”

Delhi, on the other hand, made only one change to the side, with spinner Sandeep Lamichhane being replaced by Keemo Paul.

DC skipper Shreyas Iyer, after winning the toss and electing to bowl, said: “We are gonna bowl first. The wicket looks a belter, it’s going to be a flat track. We have been chasing well in the last few games, hence positive about that. Keemo Paul comes in place of Lamichhane.”

Advertising

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Colin Ingram, Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Keemo Paul, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Joe Denly, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna