IPL 2019, KKR vs DC: For Shikhar Dhawan, walk in the park at Eden Gardens

Dhawan’s night at Eden

Colin Ingram hit a full delivery from Piyush Chawla over long-on and then sort of apologised to Shikhar Dhawan. The six took Delhi Capitals to their victory target of 179, as they won by seven wickets, with an over and a ball to spare. Dhawan, batting on 97 off 63 deliveries was denied his maiden T20 hundred. But it was an occasion to rejoice for the visitors. They rolled over Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.

Advertising

The Indian team selection for the World Cup is scheduled on Monday. Dhawan is a certainty but batting-wise, in this IPL, he wasn’t in fine fettle. A half-century against Chennai Super Kings was the only significant knock he had to show for till date. On Friday, he found his touch. And when Dhawan bats in full flow, he is a treat to watch.

Prithvi Shaw initially took the attack to the opposition, hitting a couple off sixes against Lockie Ferguson. But the real charge was on, when Dhawan walked down the track and lashed Prasidh Krishna over point. Shaw and Shreyas Iyer failed to capitalise on their starts. But it was Dhawan’s night at the Eden Gardens.

A 145kph delivery from Andre Russell was driven past the bowler for a four with ridiculous ease. Russell had induced an outside edge from the Capitals opener two balls previously, but Nitish Rana, the lone slipper, stood wide. It was the only blemish that Dhawan had during the course of a gorgeous knock, which made a tough chase feel like a walk in the park for his team.

Advertising

“Yeah, I knew it could be my first T20 hundred. But I also knew that the team goal was more important, which is why I looked for a single rather than a big shot in the end,” Dhawan said after collecting the Man of the Match award. Dhawan had an able partner in Rishabh Pant. Only yesterday, Capitals coach Ricky Ponting spoke about how he wanted Pant to be out there in the middle in every game, when the last four overs arrived. Pant is a quick learner. He came to the crease with Capitals on 57/2 in the sixth over. He departed in the 18th over, scoring 46 off 31 balls. It was high-class partnership batting that saw Dhawan and Pant add 105 runs for the third wicket.

Pant showed the maturity of playing second fiddle, as Dhawan did the aggressor’s job. As victory approached, the diminutive ‘keeper-batsman attacked Kuldeep Yadav, Chawla and Russell. The way he danced down the track and hit a wide delivery from Yadav over long-off with one hand oozed class. Earlier, he had also taken a stunner off Kagiso Rabada to dismiss Robin Uthappa.

Russell’s aggression

He is defying the law of averages. Russell is Knight Riders’ top-scorer by a country mile. His average is north of 100 and strike-rate 212. He is connecting everything. And when he is not connecting properly, even the top-edges are going for sixes and fours.

A turnout of close to 60,000 turned on the mobile flashlights at Eden, as Russell walked out to bat. Unlike the first two IPL matches here, this Eden pitch wasn’t quite a featherbed. A tinge of green gave some help to the fast bowlers. Also, the game was evenly poised. Shubman Gill’s departure after an excellent half-century saw Knight Riders were four down for 115 in the 15th over. The ball was seaming a bit and Delhi Capitals had two Rabada overs reserved for Russell.

About a fortnight back at Feroz Shah Kotla, Rabada had cleaned up Russell with a yorker. Capitals advisor Sourav Ganguly had described it as the “ball of the tournament”. Round 2 of the bout went to the Knight Riders hitman. Not that Rabada allowed him any free hits. The South African quick knocked down Russell with a high full-toss. At the end though, Russell had 45 off 21 balls. Three of his four sixes came off Rabada, plus a four. One-all in the duel after home and away rounds.

The 16th over of the Knight Riders’ innings was eventful. Rabada accounted for Dinesh Karthik in the first ball. As the batsmen crossed over, Russell faced the next delivery and played a delicate late cut to the third man boundary. Rabada came back with a dot ball. His next delivery missed the blockhole and Russell sent it 10 rows back over the deep square leg fence. In Rabada’s final over, Russell hit two more sixes. He was the reason why the hosts put up a very decent total after a shaky start.

Earlier, Joe Denly made his IPL debut because Chris Lynn was indisposed. The opener from Kent, however, departed in the very first ball of the match. Ishant Sharma’s vicious in-ducker breached his defence. It was almost an unplayable delivery, especially when someone was facing his first ball.

The new ball was zipping around. Knight Riders needed quality upfront to counter the threat. Gill provided that and showed why he is rated so highly in Indian cricket. Gill is a top-order batsman. He opens for Punjab in the Ranji Trophy. At the U-19 level, he used bat at No. 3. At KKR though, he usually bats down the order. But with Sunil Narine not playing this game, he was promoted to open the innings.

It was not a pitch for a pinch-hitting opener to be precise. Playing along the ground was a better option. Gill showed his range. When Chris Morris bowled a half-volley on the leg stump, he shuffled across and caressed it to the long leg boundary. He stood tall and whipped a back-of-a-length delivery from Ishant through mid-wicket. Converting the loose balls was the highlight of his knock. Then, he went for the jugular and took a couple off fours and a six from Axar Patel’s final over. Dhawan and Pant, though, batted a level higher.