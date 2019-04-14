IPL 2019, KKR vs CSK: ‘CSK won when Tahir got both Lynn & Russell in one over’

Riding on Imran Tahir’s stellar performance with the ball, Chennai Super Kings registered a 5-wicket win against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday. The leg-spinner registered figures of 4/27 in the match and restricted KKR to 161/7 in 20 overs. Coming on to chase, Suresh Raina scored an unbeaten 58, while Ravindra Jadeja smashed 31* in 17 balls as the visitors chased down the total with two balls to spare.

Advertising

The game-changing moment occurred in Tahir’s third over when he dismissed both Chris Lynn and Andre Russell. Lynn was batting on 81 at the moment and was looking dangerous in the death overs.

Well done guys…great win against @KKRiders special performers from our own Usain bolt @ImranTahirSA welldone @ImRaina see you soon guys @ChennaiIPL — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 14, 2019

This was a game of one over. CSK won when Tahir got both Lynn & Russell in one over.#CSKvKKR — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 14, 2019

For a while now Jadeja the batsman in white ball cricket hasn’t been a force, hopefully today’s innings gives him the necessary confidence to become one.👍#CSKvKKR — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) 14 April 2019

Even as #CSK find a way again, #SRH have rung in the changes. Four of them. No Nabi, Pathan, Pandey, Kaul. In Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, Bhui and Khaleel — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 14, 2019

This is CSK’s fourth consecutive win while KKR’s third consecutive defeat in the season. With the win, CSK extend their lead at the top by six points.