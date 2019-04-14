IPL 2019, KKR vs CSK: ‘CSK won when Tahir got both Lynn & Russell in one over’

Toggle Menu
Riding on Imran Tahir's stellar performance with the ball, Chennai Super Kings registered a 5-wicket win against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.

Imran Tahir picked up four wickets against Kolkata Knight Riders. (Source: IPL)

Riding on Imran Tahir’s stellar performance with the ball, Chennai Super Kings registered a 5-wicket win against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday. The leg-spinner registered figures of 4/27 in the match and restricted KKR to 161/7 in 20 overs. Coming on to chase, Suresh Raina scored an unbeaten 58, while Ravindra Jadeja smashed 31* in 17 balls as the visitors chased down the total with two balls to spare.

The game-changing moment occurred in Tahir’s third over when he dismissed both Chris Lynn and Andre Russell. Lynn was batting on 81 at the moment and was looking dangerous in the death overs.

This is CSK’s fourth consecutive win while KKR’s third consecutive defeat in the season. With the win, CSK extend their lead at the top by six points.

