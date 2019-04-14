IPL 2019, KKR vs CSK playing XI: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine return for KKR

MS Dhoni won the toss and chose to bowl first at the Eden Gardens. While Chennai Super Kings remained unchanged, Kolkata Knight riders had three. Dinesh Karthik said that the players who were down with flu and had missed out on Friday’s match against Delhi Capitals are all back. Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn and Harry Gurney are the players who return with Joe Denly, Carlos Brathwaite and Lockie Ferguson making way for them.

KKR vs CSK LIVE

Advertising

Dhoni said that CSK hope all-rounder Dwayne Bravo finishes his rehabilitation as quickly as possible and makes a comeback. He admitted that the absence of the Trinidadian makes it difficult for CSK to get the team balance right. He said that he wanted to bowl first as it is difficult to contain batsmen once they get going in Kolkata.

Lack of wickets has been a problem for KKR this season and Dinesh Karthik attributed that to the fact that they have been presented with flat wickets this season which makes it difficult for bowlers to take wickets. KKR are placed second, trailing CSK by two points on the league table and are looking to cut that gap.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Harry Gurney

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar