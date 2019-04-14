IPL 2019, KKR vs CSK: Sprinting du Plessis takes ‘Faf’ulous catch to dismiss Robin Uthappa

Chennai Super Kings’ Faf du Plessis registered a stunning diving catch to script Robin Uthappa’s dismissal during the Indian Premier League 2019 encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders. The incident took place in the 10th over of the match when the Karnataka batsman came out in the middle.

Advertising

Imran Tahir had dismissed Nitish Rana two balls ago, and Uthappa was keen on releasing the pressure by going after the leg-spinner. The batsman did not read the leg-break properly and hit it straighter. The ball turned and got a leading edge of the bat.

The ball went high into the sky and du Plessis ran 20-25 years from long-off position. He then realised that the ball was diving. So, the fielder posted a full-stretch dive and got his finger completely underneath the ball to seal the dismissal.

Tahir, later, also dismissed Andre Russell and Chris Lynn in the same over. He finished with figures of 27/4 in his 4 overs. KKR eventually posted a total of 161/7 in 20 overs, setting the target of 162 for CSK to chase.

Lynn remained the top scorer for KKR, scoring 82 runs in 51 balls.