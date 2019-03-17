IPL 2019: Kolkata Knight Riders add Sandeep Warrier, KC Cariappa to their squad

Days ahead of the upcoming edition IPL, BCCI on Sunday announced that Sandeep Warrier and KC Cariappa have been picked by Kolkata Knight Riders as replacements for Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi. Both the KKR seamers will miss out from participating in the upcoming edition due to injuries.

Warrier plays for Kerala in the domestic circuit and has earlier represented Royal Challengers Bangalore in the cash-rich league. Cariappa, on the other hand, has featured for Kings XI Punjab and KKR in the previous edition.

Dinesh Karthik-led KKR side will start their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens on March 24. The franchise bought a total of eight players during the auction. Carlos Brathwaite, Lockie Ferguson and Joe Denly are the big stars that have been roped in by KKR during the auction.

Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh are the Indian players that were retained by the franchise. Among the foreigners, Sunil Narine and Andre Russel, who have been clinical in KKR’s recent success, were retained by the franchise.

The IPL is scheduled to kick-off on March 23 with defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on RCB in the tournament opener.