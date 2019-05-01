IPL 2019: Kings XI Punjab’s Varun Chakravarthy ruled out of tournament

Kings XI Punjab’s Varun Chakravarthy, who was playing his first season of Indian Premier League this year, after being sold for Rs 8.4 crore at the auction, has been ruled out of the tournament, due to injuries.

In a press release, the franchise said: “While the team were hopeful that Chakravarthy would return for the final few games of the campaign, his recovery, however, hasn’t been sufficient. The 27-year-old will return home as a result. KXIP wishes him a speedy recovery and the very best for the rest of the year.”

The mystery spinner played just one match during the ongoing season for the franchise, against Kolkata Knight Riders, in which he recorded figures of 1/35 in three overs.

He was injured during Punjab’s visit to Chennai in April and was sidelined from the team. The side has not yet named a replacement for the allrounder.

Advertising

Punjab are currently placed at the seventh spot in the table after losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 45 runs on Monday.

KXIP will next play against Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday.