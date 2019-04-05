IPL 2019: Chris Gayle goes with a serious throwback pic alongside a young Sam Curran

England’s Sam Curran had met West Indies’ Chris Gayle as a young boy and little did he know back then that he would be sharing the locker room with the big-hitting left-hander at one stage. The duo are part of the Kings XI Punjab squad in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

Advertising

Gayle took to his Instagram to share a collage of two pictures in which on one side he is seen posing with a young Curran, who is dressed in his school uniform, and on the other, on the right, a latest photo with the 20-year-old all-rounder and now his KXIP teammate.

“This is a special moment for any youngster! All I can say is remember what get you where you at today, I think in the pic I’m looking young but you’re looking younger,” Gayle wrote in the post.

Curran commented by saying, “Thank you Legend @chrisgayle333 excited for the season ahead playing and learning from you.”

Advertising

Curran threw his hat into the IPL auction ring with the highest base price of Rs 2 crore and was snapped up by KXIP for Rs 7.2 crore. He thus became one of the top-10 most expensive players in the IPL auction.

Justifying his massive price tag, Curran replaced Gayle against Delhi and took a hat-trick to snatch a win from jaws of defeat at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali a few days ago. Thanks to his late trio of wickets, DC collapsed to lose seven wickets in eight runs and the match as well. He collected a total of four wickets from his spell.

“When we won the game, one of the players came up to me and said ‘you’ve got a hat-trick’. I had absolutely no idea I had taken one,” he said in the post match press conference.

“My main focus was obviously that last ball when Rabada came and I knew his strengths and where I could bowl, so I was always aiming for his stumps and his toes,” Curran added. “Ash (R Ashwin) told me what to do. Ryan Harris was standing at the third man region. Against the local batters, I had to ask our players, ‘Where does he hit?’ Shami got two amazing overs in the end which helped.”