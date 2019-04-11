Toggle Menu
IPL 2019: ‘Kieron Pollard played an innings to remember for a long long time’

Kieron Pollard's match-winning 83-run propelled Mumbai Indians to a three-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab on Wednesday.

Kieron Pollard, standing in for Rohit Sharma, who missed out on the game due to leg spasm injury, promoted himself in the order.

Kieron Pollard’s match-winning 83-run propelled Mumbai Indians to a three-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab on Wednesday. KL Rahul (100 of 64) and Chris Gayle Rahul who struck a 36-ball 63 powered Punjab to 197/4. But it was Pollard solo effort that brought his side back in the game. Pollard was dismissed in the last over but fellow West Indian Alzarri Joseph completed the job on the last ball of the match.

Kieron Pollard was awarded the man of the match for his terrific innings. Speaking at the post-match presentation, he said, “I would like to thank God. Need to thank him for giving strength to me for doing the things that I do. Also love to thank my wife, it’s her birthday today and I want to dedicate this to her.”

“We finished on the right end of the result and thanks to God for that to. Obviously, Rohit is the captain of the team and it was only a precautionary measure for the team. He should be back in the next game. I would gladly give it back to him and field at the boundary, while also thinking of what to contribute to the team,” he concluded.

