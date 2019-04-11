IPL 2019: ‘Kieron Pollard played an innings to remember for a long long time’

Kieron Pollard’s match-winning 83-run propelled Mumbai Indians to a three-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab on Wednesday. KL Rahul (100 of 64) and Chris Gayle Rahul who struck a 36-ball 63 powered Punjab to 197/4. But it was Pollard solo effort that brought his side back in the game. Pollard was dismissed in the last over but fellow West Indian Alzarri Joseph completed the job on the last ball of the match.

Pollard pollard pollard !!’! Boht hard boht hard boht hard !!!!!! @KieronPollard55 👊🏽👍🤙🏻 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) 10 April 2019

What a thriller this game was. I don’t know if I can handle last ball finishes anymore 🙈 Well played Mumbai 👍 Chin up @lionsdenkxip & congrats for the 💯 @klrahul11 #Saddapunjab #MIvsKXIP #VivoIPL — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) 10 April 2019

Kieron Pollard is back. Back at his best. Sensational batting. Great finish…. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 10 April 2019

Witnessed one of d best Victory while chasing in d @IPL 👍 Clean hitting at its best by @KieronPollard55 Congratulations @klrahul11 on ur brilliant hundred. Great 2 see d way @MdShami11 bowled tonight. Exceptional talent he is.He looks in great shape @StarSportsIndia GudNight😴 — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) 10 April 2019

Woah ! What a game. Pollard playing an innings to remember for a long long time on his captaincy debut #MIvKXIP — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 10 April 2019

Kieron Pollard was awarded the man of the match for his terrific innings. Speaking at the post-match presentation, he said, “I would like to thank God. Need to thank him for giving strength to me for doing the things that I do. Also love to thank my wife, it’s her birthday today and I want to dedicate this to her.”

“We finished on the right end of the result and thanks to God for that to. Obviously, Rohit is the captain of the team and it was only a precautionary measure for the team. He should be back in the next game. I would gladly give it back to him and field at the boundary, while also thinking of what to contribute to the team,” he concluded.