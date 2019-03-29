IPL 2019: Kane Williamson returns to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad against Rajasthan Royals

Kane Williamson returned to the Sunrisers Hyderabad playing XI and lead the orange army in match eight of the Indian Premier League 2019 against Rajasthan Royals. Williamson, who was nursing a shoulder injury which he suffered in New Zealand, missed the previous encounter against KKR. Bhuvneshwar Kumar who led SRH is now the vice-captain.

Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem has also been included in the starting eleven of SRH. Rajasthan Royals, who are being led by Ajinkya Rahane, remain unchanged. Rahane won the toss and opted to bat first.

Speaking at the toss, Kane Williamson said, “We would’vs liked to bat first as well. It is important that we do it well with the ball early now. Shakib and Hooda miss out from the last match. Myself and Shahbaz Nadeem come in. It looks like a good surface and it is important that we adapt with the ball first up and it’s all about executing our skills and our plans. The injury recovery is coming along nicely. Every side enjoys playing at their home ground in front of a wonderful crowd.”

Ajinkya Rahane, said, “We’re looking to bat first. I don’t know how this wicket will behave but I am sure that the wicket won’t change much in the 40 overs, so looking to put runs and then defend. We’re going in with the same combination; we don’t believe in a lot of changes. I think staying in the present is all what this format is all about. We need to stick to our strengths and back ourselves.”

Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): David Warner, Jonny Bairstow(w), Kane Williamson(c), Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Manish Pandey, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sanju Samson, Steven Smith, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni