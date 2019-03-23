IPL 2019: Kane Williamson a doubtful starter, Bhuvneshwar Kumar could lead SRH, reveals Tom Moody

Toggle Menu
Kane Williamson will be a doubtful starter for Sunrisers Hyderabad's opening IPL game against Kolkata Knight Riders, coach Tom Moody revealed a day before the match.

A day before Sunrisers Hyderabad’s opening IPL game against Kolkata Knight Riders, head coach Tom Moody revealed that skipper Kane Williamson will be a doubtful starter.

Williamson, who is recovering from a shoulder injury, has joined the orange army but his participation is still a concern.

“It’s not a long term injury, whether he plays, we will take a call tomorrow,” Moody said.

“We have got quite a few days before our next home game. If he’s not available I don’t see any issues. Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) will lead our side since he’s is our vice-captain,” he added.

“Kane is obviously the standing International captain who is admired globally on that platform and what he did with us last year, we felt that it seemed to make sense to continue that continuity,” Moody said.

“Leadership comes in many different fashions and Davey (Warner) still has a leadership role within the group. In the middle with bat in hand and around training and out in the middle when it comes to strategy from over to over. We just felt there was no need to make any change from last year.”

