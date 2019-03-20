IPL 2019: Just stay at your peak, like Virat Kohli, says Jos Buttler

“Peaking at the right time” is not something that Rajasthan Royals and England star Jos Buttler believes in. Instead, like Virat Kohli, he believes in remaining at the peak at all times. “The idea of peaking isn’t really an idea that sits naturally in my mindset. Sometimes you hear people talking about going to another level. Why can’t you just stay at peak level,” Buttler, who had reached Jaipur on Wednesday, told British media prior to his departure for Jaipur where he joined his IPL team.

He then gave the example of Indian captain Virat Kohli, who has 66 international hundreds, including 41 in ODIs. “Someone like [Virat] Kohli scores a hundred every game. He doesn’t think: ‘Ah, that was okay, I’ll peak at some point’. Just do it every day. That’s the sort of mindset I’ve been wanting to hit.”

Buttler’s career was turned around after his extraordinary performance in IPL 2018. He smashed five fifties and while he was already an integral part of the England limited overs squad, that performance led to him getting a call-up to the Test team. He has since scored his maiden Test century and become a regular in all formats of the game. He recently scored a whirlwind 150 off 77 balls in England’s fourth ODI against the West Indies.

Buttler said that he loves the “chaos” that he finds in India which makes a cricketer stronger. “You have to deal with that chaos,” he said. “It might be the timings of things. It might be training’s not perfect. We’re very lucky in England: everything’s very structured. But in India you have to deal with chaos, and I think that helps dealing with expectation,” he said.

“Being an overseas player is a new experience as well. You’re one of four, rather than one of 11. Someone like Dhoni … is coolness personified most of the time.

“A lot of the time, it’s making sure you show that externally, even if you’re not on the inside. And a lot of trust in your ability, that allows you then to let your subconscious take over in the middle.”