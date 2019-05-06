IPL 2019: Jaydev Unadkat hits back at trolls after poor season

Jaydev Unadkat has hit back at social media trolls and abusive commentators after a not-so-great season with the Rajasthan Royals. For the second year in a row, Unadkat failed to catch the imagination of the fans and justify the massive price tag he garnered during the auction.

In the auction in January last year, Unadkat went for a staggering Rs 11.5 crore. He was then not retained by Rajasthan after picking up just 11 wickets from 15 matches played.

After going back into the auction, Royals retained his services for a reduced fee of Rs 8.4 crore. This year, too, Unadkat didn’t quite have the impact the team or the fans wished for. He picked up just 10 wickets from 11 matches played.

These two seasons come in the aftermath of 24 wickets from 12 matches for Rising Pune Supergiant in IPL 2017. Following the dismal showing for RR the first time around, Unadkat struck form in domestic cricket. He took 39 matches from 8 matches in the Ranji Trophy. Unfortunately for Royals and fans in Jaipur, that form in domestic cricket didn’t switch to the IPL.

..For the records, I have been able to comeback stronger from every downfall that I have had in my career since that 1st test-match I played when I was 19! I will do that once again. Introspect, Learn and Improve! A game of small margins from here on and I shall close them down! — Jaydev Unadkat (@JUnadkat) 5 May 2019

On Sunday, he took to Twitter to apologise for his slump and pledged to improve going forward.

Advertising

“To the real fans, people who really love the game and not those who are “schadenfreude” (those who seek pleasure in others’ humiliation and misfortune or pain), I am sorry to let you guys down with the expectations you had after a great domestic season & the form that I was in,” he wrote in a tweet.

“For the record, I have been able to comeback stronger from every downfall that I have had in my career since that 1st test-match I played when I was 19! I will do that once again. Introspect, Learn and Improve! A game of small margins from here on and I shall close them down!” he added in the second part.

Like Unadkat, the team didn’t have a great season either. They finished seventh in the IPL standings with 11 points from 14 matches.