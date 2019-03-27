IPL 2019: Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness is still being assessed

Toggle Menu
Jasprit Bumrah's injured shoulder has certainly improved but there is still no certainty over India's international's participation in Mumbai Indians' next IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah reacts after he got hurt. (AP Photo)

The condition of Jasprit Bumrah’s injured shoulder has certainly improved but there is still no certainty over India’s international’s participation in Mumbai Indians’ next IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

“As we all know, Bumrah was out there yesterday warming up and took a few catches. He has recovered well today and looks fit,” a member from Mumbai Indians’ management told reporters at the Chinnaswamy stadium here.

“He will be assessed after today’s (training) session,” the official added.

Bumrah was seen bowling in the nets to the top-order batsmen for sometime. On Tuesday, he ran along with his team-mates for nearly 20 minutes and participated in a catching drill but did not bowl. He did some catching practice and looked comfortable.

He had suffered an injury on his left shoulder after he landed awkwardly while fielding during Sunday’s IPL contest against Delhi Capitals in Mumbai.

Quinton De Kock said Bumrah is one of the best bowlers in the world.

“Jasprit Bumrah is one of the best bowlers in the world. I am sure Bumrah is going to come back strong. You know he is one of the best death bowlers in the world,” he added.

