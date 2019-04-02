IPL 2019 is a chance to turn mistakes into strengths, says Rajasthan Royals’ K Gowtham

Krishnappa Gowtham may still be uncapped at the international level, but has become an integral part of the Rajasthan Royals since the last season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Groomed by the legendary Erapalli Prasanna, who worked with him closely in a camp conducted by Karnataka State Cricket Association, Gowtham is a handy off-spinning all-rounder who not only bowls in the Powerplay overs, but also performs the role of a finisher for his team.

Advertising

A controversy hampered his progress in 2017, when Gowtham stayed out of the Duleep Trophy in 2017 citing illness, but then played in the Karnataka Premier League. He was issued a show cause notice by the BCCI and was barred from taking part in the Duleep Trophy. He was also removed from the India A squad, which was scheduled to play New Zealand A.

However, that’s all in the past with the latest season of the IPL offering Gowtham a chance to rectify flaws and work on his strengths.

“IPL is my chance to change my mistakes into my strengths and to execute all that I have learned from everybody around me. I have been working on both my bowling as a spinner and batting so that whenever I’m given the chance to prove myself I won’t fail,” Gowtham told the indianexpress.com.

Advertising

Gowtham, who hails from Karnataka, played for the Mumbai Indians in 2017, but couldn’t play too many matches due to stiff competition (read: Harbhajan Singh, Krunal Pandya, Karn Sharma) and was left warming the benches.

With Rajasthan Royals, there are no set goals for Gowtham, often referred to as KG, but the right-handed batsman says he’s willing to play to the best of his abilities.

“I’m not a person who has personal goals per se, I just believe in giving this IPL my best shot and playing to the best of my ability for the franchise. I definitely want to replicate my last season’s performance but also better it with all the learning we received during our training camps. Let’s hope we all play well and win our second title,” he remarked.

Gowtham’s game-changing abilities were in full view last year, when he smashed a whirlwind 33 off 11 balls against Mumbai Indians. Taking on the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, he single-handedly won the game for his side. However, he is yet to light up the IPL this season. In the three matches that he has played, Gowtham has batted only twice at number six, scoring scored 3 and 9 runs. With the ball, he has picked up one wicket, but kept things tight in the Powerplay overs.

“But honestly, no I wouldn’t mind batting at any position. I wouldn’t mind batting at the top, or in the end. I would like to contribute to the team in whichever way possible,” he said.

One person who has played a key role in his success is former Australia spinner and ex-Rajasthan Royals’ skipper, Shane Warne, he said.

“Warne has always been very supportive. He asked me to stress upon mental strength and how to fight in tough situations. The right mindset is the key to success which will help us execute our plans. He is quite an influence on all of us and always gives out positive energy and optimism towards the game,” Gowtham revealed.

Gowtham says he will look to take his game to the next level and with the WT20 next year, a possible entry into the national team might be on the cards. So what does he think is keeping him out of the Indian T20 squad?

“Maybe a little sharpening of my skills should take me there very soon. Following a good domestic season and some good form in India A, I now have the chance to improve my skills and work on them. So I’m making the best of it and taking my time and pace to develop new skills and polish the ones I currently have,” he said.