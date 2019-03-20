IPL in sight, World Cup on mind

ROHIT Sharma has made it clear that he will open the batting for Mumbai Indians during this season of the IPL. The decision has been taken keeping the forthcoming ICC World Cup, which starts late May, in mind. Rohit has been opening for India in ODIs and T20Is, but has been batting in the middle order in the IPL.

Advertising

The numbers, too, prop up Rohit the opener: He averages 35.33 as an opener, but it dips to 31.07 when he bats down the order.

“This year, I will open the batting for all the games, that is for sure. That (World Cup) is one of the factors, but also keeping in mind that this is where I bat and this is my position when I play for India also. And that is where I have got a lot of success of late. And the team does understand that. Also, as a team, the composition of players we have right now, we have got some experience in the middle order, and that allows me to go and bat at the top of the order. This is probably the season where I am going to do that, I will try and open in every game possible,” Rohit said on Tuesday.

In the past, Ricky Ponting, who used to be the Mumbai Indians coach when Rohit batted in the middle order, has even picked him in his all-time IPL XI as a No.4 batsman.

Advertising

“I had the luxury of coaching Rohit at Mumbai for a couple of seasons. If he’s not the best middle-order player in India, then I’m not sure who is. He opens the batting for India, but he loves batting at No.4 because he feels like he can control the game and control the innings. Whether it be fast bowling or spin, he plays them all well. And he’s a deceptively big hitter as well for someone who’s not of a huge stature, and that’s what you want in the middle order in your T20 team,” Ponting had said in 2017.

Workload management

Rohit also spoke about how players will have to be careful about injuries and workload during IPL. That they have to listen to their bodies and be smart about it.

“More or less it depends on the individual,” Rohit said while detailing his plan to keep the intensity through the IPL and the World Cup. “You have to listen to your body at the end of the day. If the body tells you to take a rest, then take a rest, or if it can continue, then you continue. It is as simple as that. Keeping the World Cup in mind, that is the priority. But, at the moment, we are here for the biggest (franchise) tournament in world cricket. And that is our priority as well. It is not just me but the other guys as well, we need to monitor and see how they stand and how they respond. Keeping everything in mind, we will take (workload management) decisions collectively on each individual.”

Seated next to him was former India pacer Zaheer Khan, the director of cricket operations at Mumbai Indians. He too agreed with Rohit on workload in the IPL, but felt one has to trust the squad and each member of the team to make earnest calls about their fitness and ensure they don’t feel pressurised.

“You don’t want them to play in a tournament thinking ‘Oh, what if I get injured?’ You are creating a scenario where players will think that if I give my 100 per cent and get injured playing the IPL, I will be blamed for that. It’s everyone’s responsibility to take off the pressure. And who guarantees that the injuries won’t happen? One thing I have always endorsed is that playing more matches always help in that zone and rhythm is not (stopped). It (also helps staying in) the pressure situation. If you have to rest a player right now, when he doesn’t need rest, is he going to get the same intensity in the nets?” he asked.

Zaheer said all players know what is at stake in the coming months and stressed on the importance of being in touch before a big tournament like the World Cup. Mumbai Indians have two Indian players Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, who will play a crucial role for the Indian team in the coming World Cup. All-rounder Pandya has recovered from a back injury and has been training for the IPL.

“We all recognise how important the World Cup as a tournament is and we also understand what IPL brings to the table, and that is match practice and intensity,” Zaheer said. “You don’t want a lay-off for a long time also for any cricketer, be it a bowler or a batsman. He needs to be in touch and dealing with pressure, that is also going to be a huge factor in the World Cup. So we recognise and understand that and steps will be taken keeping in consideration all the aspects,” Zaheer explained.