IPL 2019: Imran Tahir takes most wickets for a spinner in a single season

Imran Tahir has been the standout bowler for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) this season taking 26 wickets in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019. Tahir needed two wickets to beat Delhi Capitals (DC) bowler Kagiso Rabada who had 25 wickets under his belt in 12 matches. The Proteas leg spinner took the wickets of Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan to win the Purple Cap.

With 26 wickets, he also broke the joint record of most wickets in a season by a spinner held by Sunil Narine and Harbhajan Singh. Harbhajan and Narine took 24 wickets each to achieve the feat in 2012 and 2013 respectively.

The 40-year-old took two wickets for 23 runs in three overs he bowled on Sunday (May 12) against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad in the IPL 2019 final. The leggie dismissed Kishan for the fifth time in IPL.

This was his best performance in IPL on every front. He ended the season with an impressive economy rate of 6.69. Tahir took 8 wickets more than his previous best IPL showing which came in 2017 while playing for Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS). Also, he registered his best bowling performance taking four wickets for 12 runs against DC.

The South African spinner is one of the MVPs for CSK as he was retained for Rs 1 crore. This has been an outstanding season for him as he took two four-wicket hauls. Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) Shreyas Gopal is the only spinner in the top-five with 20 wickets in 14 games.