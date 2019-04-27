IPL 2019: Andre Russell slams KKR’s ‘bad decisions’, says team atmosphere not healthy

Star KKR all-rounder Andre Russell on Saturday lamented the “bad decisions” taken by his team in a disappointing IPL campaign which has seen the side lose six games in a row.

Russell has been the biggest impact player for KKR with three man-of-the-match performances from their four wins but his team has let him down.

“We have a good team but if you make bad decisions then you will always lose games and that’s what we’ve been doing. If we had enough time, I could pinpoint a few games where if we just looked to bowl tighter in areas or bring in right bowlers at the right time, we could have won,” Russell said.

“As a professional cricketer, to be in this position is not the most healthiest position. In terms of decision, we have been bowling wrongly at the wrong time, that’s what been causing for us to keep losing in simple ways,” Russell said on the eve of the game against Mumbai Indians.

The Jamaican who has amassed 406 runs from 10 innings at an outrageous strike rate of 209.27 was particularly pained at KKR’s failure to defend 176 against a “weak” Rajasthan Royals.

“I’m disappointed that we get defeated by a team Rajasthan Royals with weak batting order. If we can’t restrict a team for under 170 with our bowling attack then we will need miracles against a strong team like Mumbai.

“They said we have been struggling in batting. But the batting has not been struggling really. We are getting the totals that we should have defended.

“But when you bowl as bad as our bowlers, you don’t really take catches — we have been the worst fielding team so far.”

Russell said the atmosphere in the team is not healthy as he likes to keep himself confined to his room.

“We have to make sure that we have a good practice session, do whatever it takes, put our body on the line and make sure that we take KKR over the line for next three games.

“I find myself just been in my room for the last couple of days losing games after games. I’m not the type of guy to do the walking around… It’s hard to do the walk around losing six games in a row.

“It’s not healthy, to be honest. I’m feeling down at the moment but tomorrow when we cross the rope my energy level will be 150. As cricketers, we have to have the passion inside, and not just to show it on the TV.”

Up against a side who boast of a strong pace attack comprising Lasith Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah, Russell said he never feared any bowlers.

“I have never feared any bowler. Never. Bowlers fear me, to be honest. I’m not bragging or anything. I can get out in one ball tomorrow or the first ball they bowl can go for six. I’m not afraid to get out.

“I’m not going to die. So, it’s not the life and death situation. It’s like you’re giving yourself a chance to score runs they are trying to get you out. Bumrah, Malinga are top bowlers. But they are human beings.”

KKR have the worst record against Mumbai Indians who have won eight matches in a 18-5 head-to-head record. The last time KKR had won against MI was four years ago.

Hungry to smash sixes in ICC World Cup 2019, says KKR’s Andre Russell

High on his rampaging form in the IPL, West Indies hard-hitting batsman Andre Russell Saturday said he is “hungry to smash sixes” in the upcoming World Cup, beginning May 30 in UK. Russell, who last played an ODI in July 2018, has been named in West Indies’ 15-man preliminary squad and he is looking forward to continue his IPL form at the mega-event.

He has score 406 runs in 10 innings at a startling strike rate of 209.27 for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing IPL. “I’m so hungry to represent the West Indies and to smash sixes. I want to do what I’ve been doing here and score hundreds,” the KKR star player, who averages 28 in 52 ODIs and has taken 65 wickets, told reporters at the Eden Gardens here.

Russell last featured in an ODI for the West Indies nearly a year ago during Bangladesh’s three-match tour of the Caribbean. He played just one game before pulling out of the series with a knee injury.

Recalled for the last two ODIs against England earlier this year, he failed to play a single game as injury once again kept him at the bench.

“I took two injections to better my knee but it flared up and I was so upset. I was watching the games against England and couldn’t do anything about it,” Russell said about the 2-2 drawn series against top-ranked England.

Russell said he was not surprised at his selection.

“I wasn’t surprised to be a part of the World Cup squad. I’ve been doing well. I’ve been back and forth with the selectors and coaches back home.

“I wasn’t really focusing on the World Cup. I was just focusing on KKR, making sure that I did my best here.”

Asked about the allegations that the top Windies players face on focussing more on franchise cricket, Russell said: “They never know what it is to play with injuries and to play in situations where you’re not comfortable. And if you keep playing for your country and you’re not comfortable then the performances won’t show as it always show here in franchise cricket.

“What’s been happening over the years is we have been playing all around the world in T20 leagues, we’ve been treated like royalties and, you know, we haven’t been treated like we are part of the Caribbean team.

“I think that’s where it should be more fun because we speak the same language, we can be yourself and stuff. That’s why I’m so hungry right now to represent the West Indies because a lot of fans being saying all sort of things,” he said.

West Indies will start their World Cup campaign against Pakistan on May 31.

On the appointment of Cricket West Indies president Ricky Skerritt, Russell said: ”

“I’m not a politician. So I don’t get into the politics. I just play my cricket. At the end of the day, politics will always win over whatever. I don’t get deep into that. Never met him before. Hope it’s for the better of West Indies cricket.”