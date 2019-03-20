IPL 2019: Hardik Pandya wants everyone know that his priority is cricket, says Zaheer Khan

Hardik Pandya will be the cynosure of all eyes in IPL 2019. The allrounder is not only crucial for his franchise Mumbai Indians but also remains a vital cog for India in the upcoming World Cup which begins in May. Pandya missed the limited-overs series at home against Australia to recover from his lower back injury and hence, his workload management will be closely monitored. However, his off-field conduct during the tournament will also be under the scanner after his recent controversy on a chat show.

Zaheer Khan: A cricketer’s mindset will never. I know there’s been a lot of talk about the World Cup and workload. We need to trust #TeamIndia and every member who takes the flight. We should not pressure them.#CricketMeriJaan #OneFamily @ImZaheer pic.twitter.com/hQSRD8Kz4z — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) 19 March 2019

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan and MI’s director of operations revealed that Pandya is currently in the right frame of mind and wants his game do the talking.

“Sometimes the distraction actually helps you get back on track. So, he is pretty much on track. For any cricketer, the best way to go about his business is by going out there on that field and let his numbers talk. He is in that frame of mind. He wants opportunities, he wants to go out there, express himself and let everyone know that his priority is cricket,” Khan was quoted as saying by India Today.

“I have been having chats with Hardik around that in terms of general approach and the feedback I am getting from him. When I saw him in the Asia Cup, I was actually concerned to see that sight on the field. When I spoke with him, he said it is not something he has faced for the first time. He had a similar kind of issue with the back three-four years ago as well,” Khan added.

“It is related to what he feels through the crease when he is getting off (run up) which has an impact which he has been working on. In the shorter run, it is not going to have any consequences because he is pretty aware of where things stand. In the longer run, he knows what are the things needed to get rid of those issues permanently,” he explained.

“He is very serious and passionate about the game. In terms of monitoring his workload, he has been very good with that. For a fast bowler, for the kind of injury he had in the Asia Cup, it is not easy. He has to be monitored. There is no doubt about it. He is in consultation with the team of support staff that he has been working with. So, everything is under control so far. He has done a couple of bowling sessions. And he has got to progress in that fashion,” Zaheer concluded.