Hardik Pandyamonium: Back foot outside off, mighty swing… another six over deep mid-wicket

Such was the violence unleashed by Hardik Pandya during his 34-ball 91 at the Eden Gardens on Sunday night that the all-rounder even managed to eclipse Andre Russell, arguably the most impactful player of IPL 12. Simply put, the 25-year-old has been in manic batting form for the Mumbai Indians, especially in the death overs, pummelling bowlers into submission. So far, Hardik has notched up 355 runs at a strike-rate of 198.32. However, his strike-rate swells to a scarcely believable 235 towards the fag-end of the innings. His dominant stroke-play has morphed him into an irresistible finisher. What stands out about his batsmanship during this tense, frenetic period of play is his ability to smoke sixes at will. On an average, he has cleared the ropes once in every 3.7 deliveries. There are some compelling reasons that underline Hardik’s belligerence.

Open stance

Sometime during the first IPL, Martin Crowe had wondered how long it would be before we saw a batsman park himself outside off stump and swing away in T20 games. “That’s how I would play to someone like Glenn McGrath — his strength is that off-stump corridor and this move will take that away from him. If he bowls to middle or leg stump line, good luck to him (or any other bowler), it’s my strength and I can swing away.”

It’s taken 11 years for someone to adopt that technique and pull it off consistently – Hardik Pandya is the man taking Crowe’s imagination ahead.

Pandya takes an open stance but does a little bit more with it that makes him stand out. He moves his back foot to outside off stump, especially to the seamers in the end overs, retreats deep in the crease and waits. With bent knees, wrists cocked, bat raised like a scimitar — ready to uncoil and whiplash. Perhaps, it’s apt that it’s an Indian — or someone with supple wrists — to have pulled this off. The destruction he produces on the leg side requires tremendous wrist-work to dismiss the full-length deliveries on the stumps. A batsman, more arms than wrists, might struggle a bit to dispose them as effectively as Pandya does with those helicopter shots and pick-up hits.

Advertising

Hardik open stance helps him bring his preferred deep mid-wicket region into play. This was a productive area for him on Sunday as he scored 38 runs in that region, including four of his nine sixes. Overall, during his knock in Kolkata, he drilled 72 off his 91 runs through the on-side. Perhaps, Hardik was also buoyed by the fact that KKR bowlers like Chawla and left-arm pacer Chris Gurney chose to bowl from around the wicket. Apart from targeting the cow-corner, there were also some outrageous flick shots, which were threaded through square leg. Such an unorthodox ploy skews his wagon wheel to some degree, as Hardik hardly scores anything in the arc between deep cover and deep square leg.

More than anything, it’s his disdain to deal in the currency of ones and twos that shuts out this area as a feasible scoring option. That apart, he has rarely shown much inclination to play those cute ramp shots, instead preferring to use his sinewy forearms to bludgeon bowlers straight down the ground. This has been a trend not just against Kolkata, but in almost all the matches where he has strode out to bat this season. Even during his match-altering unbeaten 16-ball 37 against Royal Challengers Bangalore, barring the lone six through the point region, the rest of his runs came through the leg-side. Hardik’s lone scoring shots through the off-side in both these matches came through long-off, which further drives home the point about his flair to take on bowlers with a straight bat.

Caribbean swagger

Hardik’s batting style has the swagger of some of the contemporary marauders from the Caribbean, such as Russell and Keiron Pollard. Much like Hardik, they rarely resort to such pyrotechnics that fetch them runs behind the wicket. Instead, they prefer to even risk playing out a few dot balls, even as they back their physique to clear the fence.

Hardik’s hits cannot just be attributed to his brawn alone. At the core, there has been some innovation too, like the manner in which he uses the depth of the crease to upset the length and rhythm of bowlers, especially the pacers. Hardik has shown the tendency to hang back in the crease, which has enabled him to convert full tosses to rank half-volleys. Not just Hardik, even a 17-year-old Riyan Parag has used this ploy for the Rajasthan Royals. However, this has proven to be counter-productive for Parag, who was out hit-wicket during a match against Kolkata Knight Riders last week. But Hardik has been a different beast altogether, displaying an astute awareness of his stumps.

How to get him…

This brings us to the question: Do bowlers have a chance against him? At times, bowlers have resorted to the short delivery aimed at his throat. Even here, the returns have been pretty tepid as Hardik is good with the hook and the pull. Despite his successes in throwing the lengths of pacers, the yorker remains a credible option. In that sense, Kagiso Rabada has had the wood over him in recent times. While Rabada has dismissed Hardik only once, the latter has a fairly average strike-rate of 121 in the death against the Protea fast bowler. So far, Joffra Archer and Andrew Tye are the only bowlers to have dismissed Hardik more than once in the death overs. Apart from the yorkers, these bowlers are also proficient users of a bevy of slower deliveries such as the knuckle ball. This is something franchises can look forward to when they take on Hardik in their upcoming duels.