WATCH: Harbhajan Singh performs ‘Ninja skills’ for Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has been in good form for in IPL 2019. He was particularly impressive in the opening match of the season against RCB where he took three wickets for just 20 runs and led CSK to victory. So far he has played four matches and picked seven wickets in season 12. However, the turbanator also showed his skills off-the field when he aced the ‘Silambam’, a martial art that originated in Tamil Nadu, in a shoot for his franchise.

The ‘Super Silambu Challenge’ also saw the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Billings, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Mohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Shardul Thakur take part. All of them gave their best shot but it was Singh who truly emerged as the king.

The 38-year-old was last seen in an India jersey in 2016 when he played a T20I against UAE. He was one of the most important members of the Indian side which won the T20 World Cup in 2007.

The off-spinner has played 236 ODIs for India and picked 269 wickets and was a part of the World Cup winning team in 2011/

Before the tournament began there were rumours of Singh leaving the yellow brigade and joining another IPL side. However, he quashed all rumours and said, “There is no need for anyone to speculate and believe this kind of sources,” Harbhajan told InsideSport.com

“At the moment I am happy being where I am. They (Chennai Super Kings) are a great franchise and we are a great team. I am having a good time.”

“If at all I have to make a move I will reveal it myself. There is no need to believe sources. I am the best source for any news about me.”