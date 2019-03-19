IPL 2019: Full schedule announced, group stage ends on May 5

The full schedule for IPL 2019 group stage was announced on Tuesday on the tournament’s website. It was thus confirmed that the league stage of the tournament ends on May 5. Details of the Qualifiers, the Eliminator and the final are yet to be revealed.

IPL 2019 Full Schedule

There was speculation that the matches could be moved away from big cities into second-tier venues due to the general elections that will sweep through the country from April 11 to May 19. But the full schedule reveals that the franchises will remain in their regular homes for the group stage at least.

Notably, Kings XI Punjab return to the IS Bindra stadium in Mohali after attempting to build parallel homes in Pune, Indore and Dharamsala over the past few years.

This is the third time that the IPL is clashing with the general elections in India. While the entire tournament had to be moved to South Africa the first time it happened in 2007, the first few matches of the group stage was played in the UAE in 2014.

There was speculation that something similar could happen this year but the Supreme Court appointed Committee of Advisors announced on January 8 that the tournament will not be needed to be pushed out of the country.

The season starts on March 23 with Chennai Super Kings taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore at 8pm. The first half of the schedule that was announced on February was until April 5 with a match between RCB and Kolkata Knight Riders. It has now been revealed that the league stage will end on Sunday 5 with a doubleheader between KXIP and CSK in Mohali at 4pm and Mumbai Indians and KKR in Mumbai at 8pm.