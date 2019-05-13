IPL 2019 Final, MI vs CSK Stats: Mumbai Indians keep streak of winning title every two years going

Mumbai Indians won the Indian Premier League title for a fourth time after beating Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2019 final in Hyderabad. With 18 runs required from the last two overs, Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga remained firm and kept their nerves to defend the 150 run target. Shane Watson was in great form at the stage but the MI seamers contained the flow of runs.

# Mumbai Indians have continued their streak of winning in alternate years (2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019) while CSK’s streak of winning in consecutive years (2010, 2011 and 2018) has been curtailed.

# MI won their first two titles in Kolkata and have now won their next two in Hyderabad.

# For the third time in IPL history, the team that topped the league table has gone on to win the trophy. Rajasthan Royals did so in 2008 and MI had achieved it in 2017.

# Win toss, bat and win seems to be the mantra in IPL finals. For the ninth time in 12 previous finals, the winners had won the toss.

# Imran Tahir became the first 40-year old to compete in an IPL Final.

# Imran Tahir has become the second spinner to win the Purple Cap. The only spinner to finish as the season’s highest wicket-taker was Pragyan Ojha, back in 2010.

# Imran Tahir not only clinched the Purple Cap, he also became the spinner with most wickets taken in an IPL season. He finished with 26 wickets in the season. Sunil Narine, in 2012, and Harbhajan Singh, in 2013, had taken 24 wickets.

# Most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in IPL history: MS Dhoni (132), Dinesh Karthik (131), Robin Uthappa (90), Parthiv Patel (82), Naman Ojha (75).

# Each time Mumbai Indians’ have made the final, it has been against an MS Dhoni side (CSK in 2010, 2013, 2015 and 2019; RPS in 2017).

# With CSK chasing 150 runs, MI became the fourth team to successfully defend an under 150 total in an IPL final. Previously, Deccan Chargers had done so in 2009, Mumbai Indians in 2013, 2017 and on Sunday night.

# With Mumbai Indians winning the match, they now have a 17-11 head-to-head against CSK. It’s 5-4 in knockouts/playoffs and Mumbai improved it to 3-1 in the finals.

# Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bat in Hyderabad. The three previous finals between these two had been won by the team batting first and that trend has continued. (2010 – CSK won, 2013 – MI won, 2015 – MI won, 2019 – MI won)

# Win-Loss record in Hyderabad this season when batting first:

Overall: Won 5; Lost 3

Night games: : Won 4; Lost 2