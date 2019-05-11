IPL 2019 Final Preview: Familiar foes MI, CSK in battle to become most successful IPL team

The contest between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in Indian Premier League 2019 has been dubbed as the “El Clasico”. The two teams share an intense rivalry between themselves, having already been established as the two best teams in the tournament.

Both CSK and MI have won three IPL titles each in eleven seasons. But on Sunday, the story will change – one of these two teams will establish themselves as the better one, after claiming record 4th title.

Results this season:

Going into the final, Mumbai can take confidence from the fact that they have maintained a 100 per cent record against Chennai this season. The two teams have already faced each other thrice this season, including the qualifier. But in none of the games, CSK were able to Despite CSK possessing a strong spin bowling unit comprising of Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh and Ravindra Jadeja, Rohit Sharma and Co. have dealt with the threat smartly.

The first time the two teams met, Mumbai posted 170 on the board, while CSK could only muster 133/8 in 20 overs in reply. In the reverse fixture, Lasith Malinga and Krunal Pandya combined together to bowl out CSK for 109 in the 156-run chase. In the 2nd qualifier, Suryakyumar Yadav posted an unbeaten 71 to take his side to win after a poor start in the 132-run chase. The defending champions would hope that their unit can come off better this time against arch-rivals and win the one encounter that matters.

Finals results in the past

Another factor which puts Mumbai as favourites in the final is the fact that MI have played CSK thrice in the final and lifted the trophy twice. CSK would feel the pressure, knowing, that out of eight times they have made it into the final, they have failed to win the trophy by the same opposition.

In 2017, Dhoni was part of the Rising Super Giant franchise which lost the title to MI by one run. It would be interesting to see if the demons of the past haunt the CSK skipper in the title clash.

Pandya brothers key factor

For MI, Hardik Pandya is expected to be the key figure. The pitch in Hyderabad has shown signs of weariness and any player who can add 20-30 extra runs would make a big difference in the match. The allrounder has come later down in the innings and smashed quick runs in the death overs a number of times this season. His memorable 34-ball 91 almost saw MI chasing down the 232-run target.

But apart from batting, Pandya brothers have been impressive with the ball too. Krunal Pandya has shackled batsmen for runs and also been among wickets this season. He has taken 11 wickets in 15 games with an economy rate of 6.88. Hardik, on the other hand, has 14 wickets in as many games, even though his economy rate is slightly higher. In the final, the dynamic duo are likely to be the key players for Rohit Sharma’s side.

Faf, Watson return to form

Much like last season, CSK faced a headache over the form of their two opening batsmen Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson, who are having an inconsistent season. But luckily for the defending champions, both of them found form in the second qualifier against Delhi Capitals on Friday, as both scored fifties each.

Last year, it was Du Plessis, who fired 61 runs to help CSK register an 8-wicket win and reach the final. Watson, on the other hand, shined in the final, to help the franchise lift the title. MI would be wary against the two batsmen, who possess the ability to take the match away from the opposition, when they get going.

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, K M Asif, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan, Scott Kuggeleijn.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Anmolpreet Singh, Siddhesh Lad, Ankul Roy, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ben Cutting, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, Rasikh Salam, Barinder Sran, Jayant Yadav, Beuran Hendricks and Lasith Malinga.