IPL 2019 final: Curator promises a sporting pitch for MI vs CSK

The Indian Premier League 2019 between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Sunday. Ahead of the mega-finale, the talk of the town surrounds the surface and how it will behave under floodlights when the two teams go head to head.

However, pitch curator YL Chandrasekhar Rao has promised to produce a sporting wicket which will help both the teams.

“I want to succeed once again and we are working on the wicket and also the ground to meet the best of the standards,” Rao told Times of India.

“It’s going to be a good wicket. We already have two wickets ready and the third one is being readied,” added Daljit Singh, BCCI’s chairman of curators.

Advertising

The finals of IPL 2017 was also held at the same venue but it turned out to be a low-scoring encounter where Mumbai Indians defended a score of 129 against Rising Pune Supergiant to win their third title.

In this season a total of 8 matches have been held in Sunrisers Hyderabad’s home venue out of which three matches produced scores of more than 200.

Although there was an encounter which saw SRH get bundled out for just 96 in quest of 137 runs versus Mumbai Indians.

But the bowlers have also been able to dictate terms. Alzarri Joseph’s six-wicket haul versus MI came at the very venue. Out of the seven matches here in the round-robin stage, four were won by the team, batting first.