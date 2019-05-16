IPL 2019 final: Jimmy Neesham deletes tweet on MS Dhoni’s dismissal, says he just doesn’t care

With MS Dhoni’s dismissal in the Indian Premier League final between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings turning into a controversy, New Zealand cricketer Jimmy Neesham took down his tweet suggesting it was a clear out and posted a new one saying that he ‘just don’t actually care’.

While MI fans were busy celebrating their team’s win against CSK, many cricket followers were left divided over Dhoni’s run out in the 13th over. Chasing a decent score of 150, the Chennai team found itself in a tough spot, and many were hoping for the game to change as Dhoni came to bat.

However, they were soon left disappointed as Dhoni was bowled by Hardik Pandya. While Mumbai Indians went on to win the game and become the first team to lift the IPL trophy for the fourth time, fans continued to be divided over the on-field umpire’s decision on Dhoni.

While many debated that Dhoni’s bat was in the safe zone, others argued that Dhoni was short of the crease and clearly out. Giving his opinion on the dismissal, Neesham had tweeted, “I love how passionate some fans are about our sport. I have huge respect for MS but how anyone could see the below photo and say it’s not out truly astounds me.”

Receiving a lot of reactions on the tweet, Neesham ended up deleting it and wrote another tweet that said, “I’ve deleted my tweet about MS Dhoni’s runout, not because I’ve changed my mind, but because: 1. I’m sick of seeing the same dumb comments in my feed 200 times a day. 2. I just don’t actually care. Please don’t bother tweeting me about it again. Have a good day everyone.”

Dhoni was run out on a Hardik Pandya delivery for 2 of 8 balls.