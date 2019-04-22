IPL 2019 final shifted from Chennai to Hyderabad

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to shift the Indian Premier League final on May 12 from Chennai to Hyderabad. The venue for the IPL final was changed after the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) failed to get requisite permission from the government to open the three closed stands.

“We had to shift the matches from Chennai to Hyderabad after TNCA intimated us that they have not procured the requisite permission to open the three stands I, J and K,” Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai told PTI on Monday.

“Since the gate sales of the knock-out matches is BCCI’s prerogative, we had to take a call. We would be having two knock-out matches in Vizag,” he added.

When asked if all the knock-out matches’ ticket sales are BCCI’s prerogative, why was Qualifier 1 allotted to Chennai, Rai reasoned: “CSK, by virtue of being defending champions, were allotted the Qualifier 1 and final. Now if they finish in top two, you cannot take away all the games. They deserve to get at least one of the knock-out games.”

TNCA has failed to provide a fit certificate for three contentious stands- I, J and K from the local municipal corporation since 2012. As a result, Hyderabad was kept on standby as it was widely speculated that the impasse with regards to three closed stands at the Chepauk won’t be resolved in time.

The three stands are equivalent to 12,000 tickets and BCCI would have lost out on a lot of money. However, Chennai Super Kings still have a chance to play Qualifier 1 at home if they finish among the top two teams in the league. Eliminator (May 8) and Qualifier 2 (May 10) has been shifted to Visakhapatnam.

Hyderabad only got the final and not the Eliminator or Qualifier because of the general elections in the city on May 6, 8 and 10.

The first three-team mini women’s IPL will be held from May 6-10 in Jaipur with a new team Velocity being added to the existing Trailblazers and Supernovas.

(With inputs from PTI)