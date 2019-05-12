IPL 2019 final CSK vs MI: What the stats say about both teams

Toggle Menu
Out of the 27 matches played between both the sides Mumbai Indians enjoy a 16-11 head-to-head tally against CSK. In knockouts, both the teams have four wins each out of the eight clashes.

IPL Live Score, MI vs CSK
IPL 2019, MI vs CSK Live Cricket Score: Mumbai Indians are chasing 132 to win. (Source: IPL/BCCI)

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians have clinched the IPL title thrice and on Sunday both teams will be looking to bag their fourth trophy when they lock horns at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. While Mumbai will be brimming with confidence after toppling Chennai three times already in this edition, the defending champions will hope to turns things around.

Mumbai, who topped the points table, made a direct entry to the finals after securing a six-wicket win over the MS Dhoni-led unit in a one-sided affair in the first qualifier. Chennai, on the other hand, qualified for the finals after displaying an all-round performance against Delhi Capitals and winning the contest by six wickets.

How the batting lineups of the two teams stack up against each other

Chennai skipper MS Dhoni. (PTI)

How the bowling lineups of the two teams stack up against each other

MI player Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2019 (IPL T20) cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma (PTI)

Head-To-Head

Of the 27 matches played between both the sides Mumbai Indians enjoy a 16-11 head-to-head tally against CSK.

In knockouts, both the teams have four wins each out of the eight clashes. However, the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai team has a 2-1 advantage in the finals.

