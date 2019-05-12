IPL 2019 Final, CSK vs MI Predicted Playing 11 LIVE Updates: Chennai look to retain IPL crown
CSK vs MI Team Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Final Today Match LIVE Updates: Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians have clinched the IPL title thrice and on Sunday both the franchise will look to win their fourth when they lock horns on Sunday.
CSK vs MI Team Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Final Today Match LIVE Updates: Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians have clinched the IPL title thrice and on Sunday both the franchise will look to bag their fourth when they lock horns at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday. While Mumbai will be brimming with confidence after toppling Chennai three times already in this edition, the defending champions will hope to overturn their fortune in the summit clash tonight.
Mumbai, who stood at the top of the points table, made a direct entry to the finals after securing a six-wicket win over the MS Dhoni-led unit in a one-sided affair. Chennai, on the other hand, qualified for the finals after displaying an all-round performance against Delhi Capitals and winning the contest by six wickets.
IPL royalty battle for the crown
After close to two months and 59 matches, we have been left with the IPL royalty - Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians - vying for the title, in Hyderabad on Sunday. Both Chennai and Mumbai have won it three times apiece. [PREVIEW]
