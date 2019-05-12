IPL 2019 Final, CSK vs MI Predicted Playing 11 LIVE Updates: Chennai look to retain IPL crown

Toggle Menu
CSK vs MI Team Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Final Today Match LIVE Updates: Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians have clinched the IPL title thrice and on Sunday both the franchise will look to win their fourth when they lock horns on Sunday.

IPL 2019, MI vs CSK LIVE: Chennai Super Kings take on Mumbai Indians in IPL 2019 finals. (Source: IPL)

CSK vs MI Team Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Final Today Match LIVE Updates: Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians have clinched the IPL title thrice and on Sunday both the franchise will look to bag their fourth when they lock horns at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday. While Mumbai will be brimming with confidence after toppling Chennai three times already in this edition, the defending champions will hope to overturn their fortune in the summit clash tonight.

Mumbai, who stood at the top of the points table, made a direct entry to the finals after securing a six-wicket win over the MS Dhoni-led unit in a one-sided affair. Chennai, on the other hand, qualified for the finals after displaying an all-round performance against Delhi Capitals and winning the contest by six wickets.

Live Blog

IPL royalty battle for the crown

After close to two months and 59 matches, we have been left with the IPL royalty - Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians - vying for the title, in Hyderabad on Sunday. Both Chennai and Mumbai have won it three times apiece. [PREVIEW]

Hello and Welcome!

Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the Indian Premier League final match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians as both the teams look to clinch their fourth IPL title. While Mumbai will be brimming with confidence after toppling Chennai three times already in this edition, the defending champions will hope to overturn their fortune in the summit clash tonight. The match will begin at 7.30 pm at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.  

SQUADS:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Anmolpreet Singh, Ben Cutting, Yuvraj Singh, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Evin Lewis, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Lad, Pankaj Jaiswal, Anukul Roy, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Beuran Hendricks

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir, Murali Vijay, Mitchell Santner, Dhruv Shorey, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kedar Jadhav, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Karn Sharma, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Monu Kumar

