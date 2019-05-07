IPL 2019, SRH vs DC Preview: Delhi look to prove a point in eliminator against Hyderabad

The road to the Indian Premier League final has entered its business-end and the action becomes even tense as the Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad battle it out for a place in the Eliminator on Wednesday.

Delhi Capitals have been one of the top sides in this edition, playing cricket never seen before from them. Despite finishing with 18 points from their 14 IPL matches this season, they still need to play in the Eliminator because of a lesser net run-rate than table-toppers Mumbai and second-placed Chennai.

The Capitals will now be facing 4th-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad here at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Hyderabad and their skipper Shreyas Iyer believes that it is going to be an amazing challenge against SRH.

Team Talk-

Considering the results and consistency, it seemed DC’s search for that elusive winning combination has finally ended, which brought the smiles back on the faces of fans after years of disappointment.

India opener Shikhar Dhawan lived up to the expectations of the team management and franchise, scoring over 450 runs.

Along with the young Prithvi Shaw, the experienced Dhawan formed a fine opening combination, and scored briskly in the powerplay overs. Skipper Shreyas Iyer (over 400 runs) showed immense maturity while leading the side and also played some substantial knocks.

However, they will miss the services of pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada but DC have enough firepower in bowling to surprise SRH, who became the first team in IPL history to qualify for the playoffs with 12 points.

While the duo of Warner and Bairstow played a pivotal role in SRH’s performances and dominated the powerplay better than other teams, the likes of Manish Pandey stepped in after they left to be with their respective national teams.

In bowling, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneswar Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed have done just enough to help Sunrisers Hyderabad keep things. In Kane Williamson, SRH have a dependable captain and he will expect a little more from his New Zealand team-mate Martin Guptill.

Speaking before the big match on Wednesday, skipper Shreyas Iyer summarized his team’s performance this season, and looked forward to the Eliminator.“It has been a great tournament for us so far. Majority of the wins have also been convincing from the team, and I am really happy with the way the team has stepped up to the occasion. However, that is all in the past, and we are now really looking forward to the Eliminator.”

Asked if it is unfair that even with nine wins and 18 points on the board, they have to play SRH who only managed to accumulate 12 points from their 14 matches, Shreyas said that he agrees that IPL can sometimes be unfair to teams finishing in the top spots but said he doesn’t want to look at it from this perspective.

“I think we shouldn’t think about that, it is how the tournament is. IPL is a funny tournament, any team can beat anyone and we have seen that in the past editions where the team finishing on top of the table has struggled to life the trophy eventually. So instead you have to take all the factors in your stride, and play your best cricket on the day to come out on top,” said the 24-year-old.

Head to Head Record:

The two teams defeated each other in their respective away matches this season as it was SRH who won the first match in Delhi when they beat the Capitals by 5 wickets. But Delhi Capitals made a comeback in the away leg as they took 8 wickets for just 15 runs to restrict SRH to 116 all out and win the match by 39 runs.

The two teams have previously faced each other on 14 occasions in IPL history, with Sunrisers Hyderabad having won 9 matches while Delhi only have five wins.

Pitch Report: The pitch would assist the batsmen and we can expect a big total. Both teams bowl well though and that can determine the outcome. The team winning the toss could choose to field first.

Teams (likely XI):

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Rishabh Pant, Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Trent Boult

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson (capt), Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed.

(With inputs from PTI)