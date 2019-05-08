IPL 2019 Eliminator, DC vs SRH Teams: Delhi, Hyderabad make one change each

Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad both made one change each to their sides for the Eliminator in Vizag from their final league outing. Delhi Capitals have brought in Colin Munro in place of Colin Ingram while Sunrisers have dropped a misfiring Yusuf Pathan in place of Deepak Hooda. At the toss, Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer made the right call and opted to field.

Pathan getting dropped in favour of Hooda comes as no surprise. Since David Warner and Jonny Bairstow left camp, SRH have struggled for runs. Bar Manish Pandey, no one has really stepped up. Pathan has only scored 40 runs from 10 matches this season. Hooda hasn’t fared far better, either, with 60 runs from 11 matches.

For Delhi, too, it is a swap of two players who haven’t had the greatest of seasons. Ingram has scored 184 runs in 12 matches while Munro has posted 43 runs from three matches.

At the toss Shreyas Iyer said, “The wickets looks a bit sticky. We practised yesterday and there was dew – it is an added advantage. We are going to treat it as another game. But it is a playoff and the players are nervous. It is good to be nervous because it gets the best out of yourself. I believe everyone was enthusiastic in practise yesterday to come and perform, you saw that with how eager I was to flip the coin. We are looking forward to this game. We have only one change – Colin Munro comes in for Colin Ingram.”

His opposite number Kane Williamson stated, “That is the case, we were also looking to bowl first. It looks like a good surface little bit on the tacky side. But we have to see how it plays and assess the conditions as we go by. Manish has been playing really well. Obviously couple of players have left us, but at the end of the day the team has been playing some good cricket, just not quite getting across the line. So important for us to make that step up today. We also have one change – Hooda comes in for Yusuf Pathan.”

Vizag will likely witness more support for SRH due to geographical proximity and the fact that the port city played host to Hyderabad matches in 2015. While Qualifier 1 was played in Chennai and was ‘home’ for CSK, the same could be expected of the Eliminator in Vizag for SRH.

The winner of the Eliminator will go on to play Chennai Super Kings in the second qualifier on May 10 (Friday) – also in Vizag.

Delhi Capitals XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Munro, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Axar Patel, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Trent Boult.

Sunrisers Hyderabad XI: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Martin Guptill, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson(c), Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Basil Thampi.