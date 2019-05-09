IPL 2019 Eliminator, DC vs SRH: Delhiminator

Cometh Pant

In the end, it had come down to Sunrisers Hyderabad versus Delhi Capitals’ pocket dynamo. Cometh the hour, cometh Rishabh Pant. Indiscretion from Prithvi Shaw followed by Rashid Khan’s final over had changed the equation in Sunrisers’ favour. Capitals had lost the plot, as they scored just 28 runs and lost four wickets between the 10 and 15th overs. First time in the knockouts since 2012, they needed a special player and a special knock to turn the game on its head.

This IPL has witnessed Pant’s elevation to a match-winner. His scintillating 49 off 21 balls was the reason why Capitals won the Eliminator and went one step closer to the final. Sunrisers, on the other hand, were knocked out.

Sherfane Rutherford had hit a six off Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the 17th over. Still, at the end of that over, the equation read: 34 runs required from 18 deliveries. Basil Thampi, prone to wilt under pressure, was bowling the 18th over. Pant picked his target to perfection. The first ball went to the straight boundary. Thampi once again offered length and Pant swung it over deep mid-wicket for a 91m six. A four to the long leg fence followed. By then, Thampi had lost his nerve. The next ‘hit-me’ ball from him went about 15 rows back over deep midwicket. The 22-run over took Capitals to a winning position.

Advertising

Such was Pant’s impact in this game that when he got out off the fifth ball of the penultimate over, his team once again became edgy. Amit Mishra changed his direction while trying to steal a single in the final over. He was correctly given out obstructing the field on referral, although the soft signal was not out from on-field umpire S Ravi. The incident added to the drama and took the game to the wire. But Pant had already done enough for the Capitals, as they secured a two-wicket win with a ball to spare.

This match also had a sub-plot. Before the auctions this year, Sunrisers offloaded Shikhar Dhawan to the Capitals, and got Vijay Shankar in return, along with Shahbaz Nadeem and Abhishek Sharma. In a win-or-bust contest, Shankar’s cameo helped Sunrisers reach 162/8, a very decent total on a tacky Vizag surface. Dhawan failed to capitalise on his start, but Shaw was batting like a millionaire. He had a life on 15 alright, when Thampi dropped a relatively simple catch at mid-off. But otherwise, the young opener’s stroke-play was breathtaking. He decimated Kumar in one over after taking Khaleel Ahmed to the cleaners. A poor shot on 56 brought about his downfall. He could have easily tapped the back-of-a-length delivery from Ahmed for a single. But he went for an extravagant pull instead, offering a catch to Shankar at point.

The rush of blood could have cost his side dear. Capitals had lost Shreyas Iyer just four balls previously. With time and experience, Shaw will learn that it’s a cardinal sin for a set batsman to throw his wicket away. Today, Pant’s brilliance saved him.

Shaw’s dismissal had pushed the door ajar and Rashid Khan barged in. A double-wicket maiden in his final over titled the balance in Sunrisers’ favour. A top-spinner trapped Colin Munro plumb in front, but the batsman went for a review and wasted it. So when, three balls later, Axar Patel was given out caught behind, his team didn’t have any review left. The ball seemed to have missed the inside edge and hit the pad. Khan finished with 2/15 from four overs. That Pant took a cautious approach against the world-class leggie and chose the right moment to up the ante spoke volumes for his maturity.

“If you are set on a wicket like this, you have to finish the match for your team. I took it very close, but next time I will finish it for the team,” Pant said after collecting the Man-of-the-Match award.

Sunrisers bow out

Wriddhiman Saha survived on review in the first over, although TV umpire Anil Chaudhary might have misjudged the brush of the front pad as an inside edge. Saha, though, didn’t look comfortable and departed soon. The onus was on Martin Guptill to take the attack to the opposition. He took back-to-back sixes off Trent Boult. And when Patel bowled short, the Sunrisers opener rocked back and pulled it over deep square leg. Guptill had been going at a strike rate of 200-plus. A few more overs of serious hitting from him could have taken the game away from the Capitals.

Iyer probably missed a trick by not bringing on Mishra inside the Powerplay. The leggie was introduced in the seventh over and took three balls to dismiss Guptill. Mishra bowled full on middle stump and the opener almost compulsively played a slog-sweep to hole out to deep midwicket. The Capitals took the opportunity to initiate the choke. Mishra was making the ball talk. He should have had Kane Williamson as well, when the Sunrisers captain edged one to Pant, who dropped the sharp chance.

Keemo Paul removed Manish Pandey. Ishant Sharma — he has been a revelation in white-ball cricket — bowled a Curtly Ambrose-like yorker to clean up Williamson. Sunrisers were 54/1 at the end of the Powerplay. They lost momentum and laboured to 115/4 after 16 overs. A back-end charge was due and Mohammed Nabi started it by back-cutting Ishant to the backward point boundary. The late cut against Patel was even better. After a sedate start, Shankar warmed up by sending the left-arm spinner a few rows back over deep midwicket. Nabi and Shankar added 36 runs for the fifth wicket in 16 balls.

The final over started with Sunrisers on 151/5. A total in the range of 170 looked achievable. But Nabi, Deepak Hooda and Rashid Khan fell off successive deliveries. Hooda’s run-out had a touch of controversy. He went for a single to a wide ball and collided with the bowler, as the throw came to the non-striker’s end from behind the stumps. Paul, the bowler, seemed to have stuck his leg out while going to collect the throw. Iyer initially withdrew the appeal but Pant convinced him to change his mind.