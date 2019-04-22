IPL 2019 double-header wrap: Dale Steyn, Khaleel Ahmed star on bowlers day out

On Saturday, two bowlers in two ends of their careers were the standout figures. 37-year-old Dale Steyn took two wickets and gave away just 29 runs for against RCB’s 2-run win against Chennai Superkings.

In the first game of the day, 21-year-old Khaleel Ahmed took three important wickets to help SRH blow away KKR by nine-wicket at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday.

Batting first, KKR were restricted to 159/8 in 20 overs, courtesy of Khaleel Ahmed’s impressive 3/33. Ahmed grabbed three wickets in a fantastic spell. The 21-year-old removed Sunil Narine (25 off 7 balls), who was looking dangerous in his first spell and then came back to dismiss Shubman Gill (3) and Chris Lynn (51) in his corresponding spells which never allowed KKR to get off the mark. It was his spell that restricted KKR to 159/8 in 20 overs. Ahmed was also awarded the man of the match award.

Chasing 160 could have proved tricky but a terrific opening stand between David Warner and Jonny Bairstow took the game away from KKR. 72 runs came off the first six overs. 100 came up in 8.4 overs. The duo also brought up their fourth hundred run partnership before the chase was completed in the 14th over.

In the second match of the day, Dale Steyn (2/29) brought the necessary zing that was lacking in RCB’s bowling effort. It was his leadership in the bowling attack that ensured RCB defend a total of 161 on a belter at Chinnaswamy. Steyn bowled a perfect outswinger to get rid of Shane Watson caught by Marcus Stoinis at the slips.

He followed it up with a perfect yorker against an out-of-form Suresh Raina (0), who has always been found wanting against quality fast bowling.

Towards the end, Steyn was also spotted guiding Umesh Yadav in the last over of the match. Yadav was under tremendous pressure defending 26 runs against a marauding MS Dhoni. Dhoni hammered an unbeaten 84 in 48 balls but failed to take his side to a win as RCB keeper Parthiv Patel effect a last-ball run out.