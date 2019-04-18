Toggle Menu
DC vs MI Live Score, IPL 2019 LIVE Cricket Score Today Match: Mumbai Indians win toss, choose to bat firsthttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/ipl/ipl-2019-delhi-capitals-vs-mumbai-indians-live-score-updates-feroz-shah-kotla-5682866/

DC vs MI Live Score, IPL 2019 LIVE Cricket Score Today Match: Mumbai Indians win toss, choose to bat first

IPL 2019 Live Score Today Match, DC vs MI IPL Live Cricket Match Score Streaming Online: Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians are both level on points and the winner will get a leg up as the race for the top four heats up.

IPL 2019, MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score: Mumbai Indians take on Royal Challengers Bangalore. (Source: PTI)
IPL 2019, DC vs MI Live Cricket Score: Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bat first. (Source: PTI)

IPL 2019, DC vs MI Live Cricket Match Score Online: After winning three matches on the trot, Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals will look to solidify their position in the Playoffs race when they host Mumbai Indians at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi. After struggling in the initial phase of the ongoing edition of Indian Premier League, the team has bounced back and have secured crucial wins over Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Mumbai Indians also are not very far from their opponent as they are placed just one spot behind Delhi on the points table with equal number of points. Both the sides have met earlier in the season with Delhi winning the contest by 37 runs.

Live Blog

IPL 2019, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live score and updates from Feroz Shah Kotla: Follow in Malayalam, Bengali

FOUR!

The first boundary of the day is a thing of beauty from Rohit Sharma. Rabada pitches it up outside off, Rohit absolutely creams it through covers. 12/0 after 2 overs.  

6 runs from the first over

Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock open the batting for Mumbai, Ishant Sharma bowled a tight first over, which included a knuckleball. 

Mumbai Indians

Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ben Cutting, Krunal Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga

Delhi Capitals

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Munro, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Keemo Paul, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma

Mumbai Indians win the toss, choose to bat first

Rohit Sharma surprised Michael Slater there but the MI captain said that getting runs on the board is always a good thing according to him at the Kotla. 

Ricky Ponting

Delhi Capitals have made it a sort of a ritual to share their coach's dressing room pep talks on their social media handles. As long as they are good, what's there to complain, right? And they are good. 

Hello and welcome!

Delhi and Mumbai. Two of the biggest cities in the country that are represented by two very contrasting IPL sides. Mumbai Indians are the joint most successful team in the tournament while the Delhi Daredevils were at the bottom end of the league table and jokes for most of the seasons. But this year, they have exchanged "Daredevils" for "Capitals" and owners and seem to have finally found their feet. Going into this match, the Indians and the Capitals are level on points and a victory for either will be a major leg up for the top four skirmishes that will come towards the end of the league stage. 

Probable XI: 

DC: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Munro, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma

MI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jason Behrendorff, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah

Follow the IPL 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com. Check the IPL 2019 Points Table, Teams, Schedule, Stats as well as Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holders.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 IPL 2019: R Ashwin has been the standout leader this season apart from MS Dhoni, says Harsha Bhogle
2 IPL 2019: CSK exposed for first time, says Stephen Fleming after six-wicket loss to SRH
3 IPL 2019, KKR vs RCB Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders eye change in fortunes against struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore