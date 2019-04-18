DC vs MI Live Score, IPL 2019 LIVE Cricket Score Today Match: Mumbai Indians win toss, choose to bat first

IPL 2019, DC vs MI Live Cricket Match Score Online: After winning three matches on the trot, Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals will look to solidify their position in the Playoffs race when they host Mumbai Indians at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi. After struggling in the initial phase of the ongoing edition of Indian Premier League, the team has bounced back and have secured crucial wins over Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Kolkata Knight Riders.
Mumbai Indians also are not very far from their opponent as they are placed just one spot behind Delhi on the points table with equal number of points. Both the sides have met earlier in the season with Delhi winning the contest by 37 runs.
FOUR!
The first boundary of the day is a thing of beauty from Rohit Sharma. Rabada pitches it up outside off, Rohit absolutely creams it through covers. 12/0 after 2 overs.
6 runs from the first over
Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock open the batting for Mumbai, Ishant Sharma bowled a tight first over, which included a knuckleball.
Mumbai Indians
Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ben Cutting, Krunal Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga
Delhi Capitals
Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Munro, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Keemo Paul, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma
Mumbai Indians win the toss, choose to bat first
Rohit Sharma surprised Michael Slater there but the MI captain said that getting runs on the board is always a good thing according to him at the Kotla.
Ricky Ponting
Delhi Capitals have made it a sort of a ritual to share their coach's dressing room pep talks on their social media handles. As long as they are good, what's there to complain, right? And they are good.
Hello and welcome!
Delhi and Mumbai. Two of the biggest cities in the country that are represented by two very contrasting IPL sides. Mumbai Indians are the joint most successful team in the tournament while the Delhi Daredevils were at the bottom end of the league table and jokes for most of the seasons. But this year, they have exchanged "Daredevils" for "Capitals" and owners and seem to have finally found their feet. Going into this match, the Indians and the Capitals are level on points and a victory for either will be a major leg up for the top four skirmishes that will come towards the end of the league stage.