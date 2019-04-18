DC vs MI Live Score, IPL 2019 LIVE Cricket Score Today Match: Mumbai Indians win toss, choose to bat first

IPL 2019, DC vs MI Live Cricket Match Score Online: After winning three matches on the trot, Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals will look to solidify their position in the Playoffs race when they host Mumbai Indians at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi. After struggling in the initial phase of the ongoing edition of Indian Premier League, the team has bounced back and have secured crucial wins over Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Mumbai Indians also are not very far from their opponent as they are placed just one spot behind Delhi on the points table with equal number of points. Both the sides have met earlier in the season with Delhi winning the contest by 37 runs.