IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals qualify for playoffs for first time since 2012

Delhi Capitals became the second team to qualify for the IPL playoffs after they defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 16 runs at Feroz Shah Kotla on Sunday (April 28). They join Chennai Super Kings in the playoffs.

Delhi hold the worst record when it comes to making it to the playoffs. DC have made the playoffs just thrice, with the last time being seven years back. The franchise, however, broke the streak this time as they booked the playoff spot for the first time since 2012.

Delhi put an end to Bangalore’s three-match winning spree after Shreyas Iyer won the toss and chose to bat first. Iyer made one change in the team, bringing in Sandeep Lamichhane in place of Chris Morris.

Half centuries by Shikhar Dhawan and Iyer coupled with late cameos from Sherfane Rutherford and Axar Patel helped DC post 187/5 at the end of their innings.

In reply, Virat Kohli and Parthiv Patel provided RCB with a strong start in the 188 run chase. But as they fell, and then AB de Villiers, none of the RCB batsmen took responsibility of the chase with regular wickets. As wickets fell, the run rate dropped and Delhi sealed the spot in the final over.

This brings an end to RCB’s chances of making it to the playoffs. The Virat Kohli-led side had a terrible start to their campaign, registering six back-to-back defeats. They found their groove afterwards, winning four out of five matches and three in a row before going down to third-placed Delhi in the capital.

Delhi still have two matches remaining – against Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. Bangalore will play Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last two matches of the season.