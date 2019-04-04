IPL 2019, DC vs SRH: Delhi Capitals recall Ishant Sharma, Sunrisers Hyderabad unchanged

Delhi Capitals, on Thursday, recalled seamer Ishant Sharma back into the side in the Indian Premier League match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Feroz Shah Kotla. The hosts made three changes, with Sharma, spinner Axar Patel, and Rahul Tewatia coming into the side in place of Hanuma Vihari, Harshal Patel and Avesh Khan.

Speaking after losing the toss and being asked to bat first, Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer said: “We would have bowled first as well, irrespective of what happened the other night. Looks a dry surface and it might spin more in the second half. So, banking on that. Three changes – Ishant, Axar, and Tewatia come in.”

Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are entering the match after a 113-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore, made no changes to their side.

Skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar won the toss and elected to bowl. “We are gonna bowl first. It’s a dry wicket but keeping the way we’ve batted in the last few games, we want to chase. We’re unchanged,” he said.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Colin Ingram, Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI) : Jonny Bairstow(w), David Warner, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar(c), Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul