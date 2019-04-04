IPL 2019, DC vs SRH Match Highlights: Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 5 wickets

IPL 2019, DC vs SRH Match Highlights:

Advertising

– Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar won the toss and elected to bowl. SRH made no changes to their playing XI. Delhi made three changes – with Ishant Sharma, spinner Axar Patel, and Rahul Tewatia.

– Delhi lost both their openers – Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan in the powerplay overs.

– Mohammed Nabi finished with figures of 2/20 in four overs.

– Rashid Khan dismissed Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer for 43. He remained the leading run scorer for the side.

Advertising

– Axar Patel scored 14 runs in the final three balls of the innings in Siddarth Kaul’s over to take Delhi’s total to 129/8 in 20 overs. SRH need 130 runs to win.

– David Warner and Jonny Bairstow start the chase for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

– Jonny Bairstow was dropped for 5 by Axar Patel. The right-handed batsman smashed 48 runs in 28 balls before he was finally dismissed by Rahul Tewatia.

– David Warner was dismissed for 10 by Kagiso Rabada, failing to score 50-plus for the first time in IPL 2019.

– Sunrisers Hyderabad lost three quick wickets, with Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, and Deepak Hooda, all heading back to the pavilion.

– Mohammad Nabi hammered an unbeaten 17 runs in 9 balls to take Sunrisers Hyderabad to a five-wicket win.