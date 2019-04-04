IPL 2019 Live Match Score, DC vs SRH IPL Live Cricket Score Online: Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss, elect to bowl

IPL 2019 Live Match Score, DC vs SRH Live Cricket Match Score Online: Delhi Capitals will be hoping to resolve their lower-order woes as the Shreyas Iyer-led side host Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League match on Thursday in the capital. DC saw a lower-order collapse when they played against Kings XI Punjab in their last match. DC had a strong start to their IPL 2019 campaign with a brilliant win over three-time champions Mumbai Indians but could not repeat that performance due to their lower-order crisis.
On the other hand, Sunrisers have been on a roll with back-to-back wins. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow have been in scintillating form this season, sharing century-plus opening stands in all their three matches so far. The two also slammed centuries in their previous match as SRH embarrassed Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore by 118 runs.
IPL match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and the live Streaming of the today IPL match will be available on Hotstar.
Players speak
Vijay Shankar: We have been playing good cricket all-round. Even in the first game, we played really well till the last few overs which changed the game. I am someone who is used to batting up the order. But I am having to adapt to the different match situations for the team. All I am looking for right now is to contribute in whatever way possible to the team's victory. Batting in the top four gives me more time in the middle which is the key for any batsman. If I can adapt to any situation and give my best for the team, I should be fine. If we stick to the basics and back our ability, we can beat any team.
TEAM NEWS
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow(w), David Warner, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar(c), Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI) : Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Colin Ingram, Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma
Captains speak
Iyer: We would have bowled first as well, irrespective of what happened the other night. Looks a dry surface and it might spin more in the second half. So, banking on that. Three changes - Ishant, Axar and Tewatia come in.
Bhuvneshwar: We are gonna bowl first. It's a dry wicket but keeping the way we've batted in the last few games, we want to chase. We're unchanged.
TOSS!
Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss, elect to bowl first.
Pitch Report
"No grass at all on it. The Super Over game saw a 180-plus match and the average first innings score has been 177 over the years. The pitch generally is skiddy in the first 10 overs before it starts slowing down. Spin could be the key, especially for DC if they are to restrict the Warner-Bairstow pair."
- Michael Slater
What is all this about?
Rishabh Pant and Rashid Khan in conversation...
DC vs SRH Head-to-head
Overall: 12 matches played. SRH 8 wins, Delhi 4 wins.
Good news for Delhi fans
The Delhi Metro service has been extended till midnight for those travelling for and from the stadium for the match today. Last metro at midnight and the token window shuts five minutes prior to the last train.
Pre-match talk
"Teams are planning in advance so that their quick fielders stay on the field longer and the slower fielders don't. The umpires should see that the fielding changes (substitutions) don't waste a lot of time" - Mohammad Kaif, DC assistant coach
There are adjustments you need to do in Delhi in order to be effective, so our focus is very much around that. What Delhi have done in the last game is not going to have any bearing on our preparation. - Tom Moody, SRH head coach
STATS
- At Feroz Shah Kotla, SRH have a 3-1 win ratio over DC
- In IPL, Bhuvi's numbers against Delhi are his poorest against an opponent. He's picked five wickets in 13 games at an average 74.2 and economy-rate of 7.73
- SRH are yet to lose a wicket in the first six overs in IPL 2019.
IPL 2019, DC vs SRH Predicted Playing XI
DC Predicted Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Colin Ingram, Hanuma Vihari, Chris Morris, Harshal Patel/Axar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada/Trent Boult, Amit Mishra/Avesh Khan
SRH Predicted Playing XI: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow(w), Vijay Shankar, Kane Williamson/Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem/Mohammad Nabi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul
IPL 2019, DC vs SRH
Hello and welcome to our live blog on IPL 2019 match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH are flying high at the moment on the back of opening partnership between David Warner and Jonny Bairstow. DC, on the other end, will enter on the back of a dramatic collapse that saw them losing 7 wickets for 8 runs against Kings XI Punjab.