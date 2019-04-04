IPL 2019 Live Match Score, DC vs SRH IPL Live Cricket Score Online: Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss, elect to bowl

IPL 2019 Live Match Score, DC vs SRH Live Cricket Match Score Online: Delhi Capitals will be hoping to resolve their lower-order woes as the Shreyas Iyer-led side host Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League match on Thursday in the capital. DC saw a lower-order collapse when they played against Kings XI Punjab in their last match. DC had a strong start to their IPL 2019 campaign with a brilliant win over three-time champions Mumbai Indians but could not repeat that performance due to their lower-order crisis.

On the other hand, Sunrisers have been on a roll with back-to-back wins. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow have been in scintillating form this season, sharing century-plus opening stands in all their three matches so far. The two also slammed centuries in their previous match as SRH embarrassed Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore by 118 runs.

IPL match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and the live Streaming of the today IPL match will be available on Hotstar.