Toggle Menu
IPL 2019 Live Match Score, DC vs SRH IPL Live Cricket Score Online: Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss, elect to bowlhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/ipl/ipl-2019-dc-vs-srh-live-cricket-score-online-delhi-capitals-sunrisers-hyderabad-5658947/

IPL 2019 Live Match Score, DC vs SRH IPL Live Cricket Score Online: Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss, elect to bowl

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Match Score Online, DC vs SRH IPL Live Cricket Match Score Streaming Online: Delhi Capitals host Sunrisers Hyderabad at Feroz Shah Kotla on Thursday.

IPL 2019, DC vs SRH Live Cricket Score
IPL 2019, DC vs SRH Live Cricket Score: Delhi Capitals take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday. (Source: PTI)

IPL 2019 Live Match Score, DC vs SRH Live Cricket Match Score Online: Delhi Capitals will be hoping to resolve their lower-order woes as the Shreyas Iyer-led side host Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League match on Thursday in the capital. DC saw a lower-order collapse when they played against Kings XI Punjab in their last match. DC had a strong start to their IPL 2019 campaign with a brilliant win over three-time champions Mumbai Indians but could not repeat that performance due to their lower-order crisis.

On the other hand, Sunrisers have been on a roll with back-to-back wins. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow have been in scintillating form this season, sharing century-plus opening stands in all their three matches so far. The two also slammed centuries in their previous match as SRH embarrassed Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore by 118 runs.

IPL match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and the live Streaming of the today IPL match will be available on Hotstar.

Live Blog

IPL 2019 Live Match Score, DC vs SRH Live Cricket Match Score Online: Catch Live score and updates in Tamil, Bengali

Players speak

Vijay Shankar: We have been playing good cricket all-round. Even in the first game, we played really well till the last few overs which changed the game. I am someone who is used to batting up the order. But I am having to adapt to the different match situations for the team. All I am looking for right now is to contribute in whatever way possible to the team's victory. Batting in the top four gives me more time in the middle which is the key for any batsman. If I can adapt to any situation and give my best for the team, I should be fine. If we stick to the basics and back our ability, we can beat any team.

TEAM NEWS

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow(w), David Warner, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar(c), Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI) : Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Colin Ingram, Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma

Captains speak

Iyer: We would have bowled first as well, irrespective of what happened the other night. Looks a dry surface and it might spin more in the second half. So, banking on that. Three changes - Ishant, Axar and Tewatia come in.

Bhuvneshwar: We are gonna bowl first. It's a dry wicket but keeping the way we've batted in the last few games, we want to chase. We're unchanged.

TOSS!

Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss, elect to bowl first.

Pitch Report

"No grass at all on it. The Super Over game saw a 180-plus match and the average first innings score has been 177 over the years. The pitch generally is skiddy in the first 10 overs before it starts slowing down. Spin could be the key, especially for DC if they are to restrict the Warner-Bairstow pair."

- Michael Slater

What is all this about?

Rishabh Pant and Rashid Khan in conversation...

DC vs SRH Head-to-head

Overall: 12 matches played. SRH 8 wins, Delhi 4 wins.

Good news for Delhi fans

The Delhi Metro service has been extended till midnight for those travelling for and from the stadium for the match today. Last metro at midnight and the token window shuts five minutes prior to the last train.

Pre-match talk

"Teams are planning in advance so that their quick fielders stay on the field longer and the slower fielders don't. The umpires should see that the fielding changes (substitutions) don't waste a lot of time" - Mohammad Kaif, DC assistant coach

There are adjustments you need to do in Delhi in order to be effective, so our focus is very much around that. What Delhi have done in the last game is not going to have any bearing on our preparation. - Tom Moody, SRH head coach

STATS

- At Feroz Shah Kotla, SRH have a 3-1 win ratio over DC

- In IPL, Bhuvi's numbers against Delhi are his poorest against an opponent. He's picked five wickets in 13 games at an average 74.2 and economy-rate of 7.73

- SRH are yet to lose a wicket in the first six overs in IPL 2019.

IPL 2019, DC vs SRH Predicted Playing XI

DC Predicted Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Colin Ingram, Hanuma Vihari, Chris Morris, Harshal Patel/Axar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada/Trent Boult, Amit Mishra/Avesh Khan

SRH Predicted Playing XI: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow(w), Vijay Shankar, Kane Williamson/Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem/Mohammad Nabi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul

IPL 2019, DC vs SRH

Hello and welcome to our live blog on IPL 2019 match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH are flying high at the moment on the back of opening partnership between David Warner and Jonny Bairstow. DC, on the other end, will enter on the back of a dramatic collapse that saw them losing 7 wickets for 8 runs against Kings XI Punjab. 

IPL 2019 Live Match Score, DC vs SRH Live Cricket Match Score Online: 

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake.

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (capt), Colin Munro, Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Ingram, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Jalaj Saxena, Rahul Tewatia, Rishabh Pant, Ankush Bains, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Trent Boult, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Nathu Singh and Bandaru Ayyappa.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 IPL 2019, RCB vs KKR Preview: Virat Kohli & Co. search for first win against Kolkata Knight Riders
2 IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings start strongly on the field and on Twitter
3 Nepal's Sandeep Lamichhane turning challenges into opportunities and problems into possibilities in IPL 2019