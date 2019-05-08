IPL 2019 Eliminator DC vs SRH: Out or Not out? Deepak Hooda’s run out causes confusion, watch video

Deepak Hooda became victim to an unlucky run out in Indian Premier League 2019 Eliminator between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. There was a delay in the decision from the umpires because of the mid-pitch collision between Hooda and Keemo Paul which caused confusion.

Rishabh Pant was confident that he had caught Hooda short of the crease fair and square and conveyed it to the umpires as well. The umpires got together and finally made the decision of sending the SRH batsman back to the pavillion.

On the fifth ball of SRH’s innings’ last over, Hooda in an attempt to hit a maximum swung his bat as hard as he could but failed to find any connection with the ball. The umpire signalled it wide but non-striker batsman Rashid Khan pushed him for a single anyway.

Meanwhile, Hooda collided with bowler Paul but DC wicketkeeper Pant was quick to come up with a direct hit catching Hooda short of the crease at the non-striker end.

Hooda departed after scoring just four runs from four deliveries. The decision to run a bye did not work out for SRH as Rashid Khan lost his wicket on the next ball. Khaleel Ahmed could score just one run off the last ball taking SRH to 162/8.