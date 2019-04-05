IPL 2019, DC vs SRH: Cricket fraternity praises Jonny Bairstow as SRH win third straight game

Sunrisers Hyderabad took the top spot in the Indian Premier League 2019 points table after beating Delhi Capitals by five wickets at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Thursday. Mohammad Nabi claimed two wickets and scored a crucial 9-ball 17-run unbeaten knock towards the end to help the visitors to their third straight victory. The win took Sunrisers’ overall head-to-head record against Delhi at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium to 4-1.

Here is how the cricket fraternity reacted to SRH’s winning streak:

Not only do they have exceptional skills but they also possess a calm state of mind under pressure. Rashid Khan and Mohd Nabi are two jewels from Afghanistan that IPL is lucky to have.👏👏👏🙏#SRH — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 4, 2019

So wonderful to see Jonny Bairstow carrying his great run of form, Nabi , playing an important role with both bat and ball. Another very satisfying win for the #OrangeArmy. May we continue with this winning momentum. pic.twitter.com/9xDJhBa7KE — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) April 4, 2019

Jonny Bairstow is awarded the Man of the Match award for his brilliant innings of 48 off 28 deliveries 😎😎 pic.twitter.com/5lBiMI0lqB — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 4, 2019

