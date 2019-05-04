IPL 2019, DC vs RR: Rishabh Pant, Amit Mishra guide Delhi to five-wicket win

Delhi Capitals finished their group stages of Indian Premier League 2019 with a convincing five-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals at Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi on Saturday. RR were eliminated from the tournament after the defeat.

Toss:

Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bat in their IPL match against Delhi Capitals. Both the teams made two changes – For RR, K Gowtham and Ish Sodhi for Steve Smith and Jayadev Unadkat. DC brought in Keemo Paul and Ishant Sharma in place of Suchith and Chris Morris.

First innings:

Veterans Ishant Sharma and Amit Mishra snared three wickets apiece to help Delhi Capitals restrict Rajasthan Royals to 115 for nine in their final league match of the ongoing IPL. Ishant (3/38) did the early damage before leg-spinner Mishra (3/17) came to the party to rock Rajasthan’s innings. Young Riyan Parag (50 off 49, 4x4s, 2x6s) was the lone bright spot for Rajasthan as he held on to one fort and notched up his maiden IPL fifty to take the visitors close to the 120-run mark.

Parag became the youngest player at 17 years and 175 days to score a fifty in IPL. Rajasthan had a disastrous start after opting to bat as they were reduced to 30 for four at the end of the first six overs of powerplay with Ishant doing bulk of the damage.

Second innings:

Advertising

Delhi, in response, got off to a decent start but Ish Sodhi picked up the wickets of Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw in his first over as the hosts were reduced to 28/2 in 3.2 overs. Skipper Shreyas Iyer then took things in his hand but he was soon removed Shreyas Gopal on 15.

Pant, who came to the crease after Shaw’s dismissal, remained firm at one end as his match-winning knock helped Delhi chase down the target with 23 balls to spare. He remained unbeaten on 53 in 38 balls as DC won by five wickets.

Gamechanger:

Amit Mishra was the gamechanger for Delhi Capitals. The spinner picked up three crucial wickets in the middle overs, thus not allowing RR to get back from a poor start. Riyan Parag remained in the middle, but with Mishra dismissing Shreyas Gopal, Stuart Binny and K Gowtham, the youngster remained under pressure and could not go off the rails completely. He finished with 3/17 in the match and was awarded the man of the match trophy.

Captains speak:

Ajinkya Rahane: We had a tough season this year. We didn’t capitalise on the tough moments, we can’t place the blame on the boys for today, many of them are playing their 3rd or 4th game. We need to learn from this and come back well next season. Riyan Parag has been exceptional, so has Shreyas Gopal – he always thinks about taking wickets. We play the game with love and passion, it’s all about attitude. We didn’t bat well, 140-150 would have been challenging. The bowlers gave it all, showed a lot of character. Ish (Sodhi), playing his second game, KG – all of them did well. Personally, my season was good, I was confident about batting. Captaincy and batting is different, I always want to give the best to my franchise, it’s all about staying positive and giving your best.

Shreyas Iyer: From the lasy year, our players have become a lot more open and the support staff have given us the freedom to express ourselves. Also we are keeping things very simple and that helps. It has been amazing with them being around as they carry a lot of experience. Reading their brains has been amazing for all us youngsters and the tips they give us during a match has been great. Shikhar has been great for us, he’s won us many games and it’s good having him around the team – he has a lot of banter and I enjoy his company. With Mishi bhai, I have to be around him and keep telling him to back himself with all his experience. It is not difficult because I have been playing with him for five years now. Even though he is experienced, he listens to me. There is no senior or junior in this team at the moment. When I went in, I hit two sixes and either Rishabh or me had to go after to chase it down thinking about the net run-rate. But unfortunately I fell, but Pant played really well to take us home.

Scorecard: Rajasthan Royals (Parag 50, Livingstone 14; Mishra 17/3); Delhi Capitals (Pant 53*, Dhawan 16; Sodhi 3/26)