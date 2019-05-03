IPL 2019, DC vs RR Preview: Delhi eye top-two finish as Rajasthan’s aim for playoffs

Delhi Capitals host Rajasthan Royals in match 53 of the Indian Premier League at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Saturday. The capitals will be eyeing a convincing win to enhance their chances for a second-place finish. However, a day before the match Kagiso Rabada was ruled out of the IPL and that will be a major setback. The last time these two sides met this year, it was Delhi Capitals who emerged victorious in Jaipur by six wickets in a high-scoring affair.

Team talk: Kagiso Rabada will return to his homeland, South Africa, midway through the IPL 2019 season. The current Purple Cap holder, who was carrying a back niggle over the last couple of days, has been advised to return by Cricket South Africa, as a precautionary measure ahead of the ICC World Cup.

23-year-old Rabada, who took 25 wickets in the 12 matches that he played this season, spoke ahead of his departure. “It is indeed very hard for me to leave the Delhi Capitals at this stage of the tournament,” he said. “But with the World Cup just a month away, a collective decision has been made for me in this regard. It’s been a tremendous season for me with the Delhi Capitals, both on and off the field, and I truly believe that our team can win the trophy.”

A win against Rajasthan will enhance Delhi’s chances of featuring in Qualifier 1, giving them two shots at the May 12 final. In the absence of Rabada, Delhi’s bowling attack looked miserable, but it is the shoddy performance of the batting unit which would be a cause of concern for skipper Shreyas Iyer.

Delhi are currently sitting third with 16 points from 13 games, just behind Mumbai Indians (16 points) and table toppers CSK (18 points).

Rajasthan, on the other hand, are mathematically still alive in the tournament with 11 points from 13 games.

Pitch Report: The pitch at Feroz Shah Kotla is expected to remain on the slower side but unlike the start of the season. Any score above 160 will be a competitive one. The dew factor will not play a big part at this venue.

Teams:

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (C), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa, Colin Munro, Manjot Kalra.

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Ashton Turner, Ish Sodhi, Oshane Thomas, Liam Livingstone, Sanju Samson, Shubham Ranjane, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi.

(With inputs from PTI)